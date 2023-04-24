DEAR HELOISE: I live on a cul-de-sac, and as it turns out, everyone on my street is over the age of 56. We look out for one another and provide help whenever it's needed or asked for.

Every Fourth of July, we have a street party with just the residents of our street. We all bring food, drinks and usually barbecue something on a grill. It's a lot of fun.

It's also the time we all share information that helps other people on our street, such as the name or number of a good plumber who doesn't overcharge, the name of a handyman who can do just about anything or details of a scam that someone fell for or avoided. And thanks to you and your staff for providing information on various scams, because many of us have been alerted to tricks that scammers play.

Most of us now have a sign on our doors that says "No soliciting." That's due to a group who came through here offering to paint our houses for a low fee. We called the police, and it turned out the police had been looking for these people. They were scammers who asked for money upfront and never came back to do the job.

Thank heavens that none of us employed them, but we decided not to because you had warned us in your column about offers that were too good to be true. So, from all of us on our cul-de-sac, thank you many times over!

-- Gracie, Gloria, Frances,

Doug, June, Michael,

Ruth and Lois,

in Michigan

DEAR HELOISE: Two of my friends and I took yoga classes and, after a few months, became disinterested. The other two friends didn't want their yoga mats anymore, so I asked for them and found that the mats had several uses. They are easy to cut up, so I used them to line the cupboard where I keep my lead crystal items. I also used them as mats to kneel on while gardening in my flower bed, and I even made coasters from them! Yoga mats are fairly cheap, so I buy a few whenever they're on sale.

-- Ashley M.,

Fresno, Calif.

DEAR READER: Thanks for the yoga mat hints. I cut up a couple of yoga mats and used them to line some cupboards that hold very old antiques and family treasures, such as an old porcelain clock from Germany, delicate dishes and silverware.

