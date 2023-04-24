Here’s a sneaky little word game just for you, Arkansas





Let's play Obfuscation, a game in which I give you some of the definitions of a common word and then you recognize that word and feel good about yourself.

Today's word is the past tense of a common verb. Today's word descends to English from Middle English, in which it was the past tense and also the participle of another verb.

? ... ? ... ? ... ?

The word means ...





◼️ Sufficed, fit the need, worked as an accompaniment to.

◼️Followed a certain course or left in a certain direction.

◼️An antonym for "came."

◼️Eventually assumed a state or quality; became.

◼️Lost strength or vigor.

◼️Traversed; made one's way through, across or over.

◼️Was sold for.

◼️Stopped; died; departed; left.

◼️With "off," fired by itself, said of a gun.

Our April 17 word was "word." I'll print today's answer March 27, but feel free to email if you'd like to know today.

Email: cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



