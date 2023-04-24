Here's Who The Buffalo Bills Will Take in the 1st Round

The Bills own the 27th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and according to SI Sportsbook, they are most likely to take a wide receiver (+200), with linebacker (+280) being another likely option in the first round for Buffalo. Taking a wideout would break from the recent trend of drafting a defensive player with their first pick. The Bills have taken a defensive player in the first round in each of the past four drafts (2019-2022). Josh Allen was the last offensive player drafted in the first round for the Bills. Their star signal-caller was selected seventh overall in the 2018 draft.

What Position will the Bills take first in the 2023 NFL Draft

Wide Receiver +200

Linebacker +280

Offensive Lineman +400

Defensive Lineman +400

Running Back +1100

Cornerback +1600

Tight End +2000

Safety +2000

Quarterback +150000

Odds via SI Sportsbook

The Bills have yet to make a Super Bowl appearance with Josh Allen at the helm, and oddsmakers expect the Bills to provide their talented passer with another weapon to couple with star wideout, Stefon Diggs. Gabe Davis, who was taken in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, is currently slotted in as the WR2, but his play has been inconsistent.

Stephen Spillman/AP

This years wide receiver class is not as flashy as previous seasons and there is debate as to which wideout is the best prospect for the NFL. According to the Big Board, 64 TCU receiver Quentin Johnston is a top option for Buffalo that could still be available at Pick 27. Johnston is a massive target with both size and speed that amassed 1,069 yards and six touchdowns for the Horned Frogs in his junior season. The Bills would likely have to trade up for wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba out of Ohio State.

However, in the most recent SI mock draft, Buffalo is projected to draft a defensive player, with DT Bryan Breese from Clemson getting the call at Pick 27. That pick would certainly jive with the Bills recent pattern of shoring up the defense and fits with the list of team needs.

If the Bills were to take a defensive lineman the payout would be four times the investment.

Linebacker (+280) and offensive lineman (+400) are other possibilities for the Bills that bettors could consider.

