







Happy birthday April 24: Welcome to the year of the effortless stellar attitude. It's like your set point is at "winning." The other easy thing for you will be staying in the moment, and it's this gift of presence that brings the gleaming world to you. You'll pace financial dealings well and earn a bigger payoff.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Whether natural or imposed, an unhurried sense of time will serve you in multiple ways. It puts others at ease with you, increases your attractiveness and lets you ease into a comprehensive understanding of the circumstance.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You want to help someone but are afraid you'll be trapped if they need you too much. The answer is to help people help themselves by teaching them instead of doing things for them.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Every day has the potential to be the beginning if you want it to be, but some days it's easier to see the fresh start or to become the new person opening a door.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): After striving, gaining ground and seeing continual improvement, it is natural to hit a plateau. This is a signal to change up your strategy. Doing something different could look active or challenging, and it could also look like a nice, long break.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Though you are loyal to those in your vicinity, try not to become too local. There's so much to be experienced that you won't have time to do if you give all your repeat business to the ones you already know.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The happiness you crave has various forms, many of them unexpected. Because of this, it would be easy to overlook sources of joy. You'll see opportunity better when you don't need things to be any certain way.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Don't try and hide a flaw. Instead, put a frame around it, spotlight it and ponder everything that's good about it. Within a limitation, there are gifts you have yet to mine.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You learn what's expected so you can exceed it. Your communication is stellar, your understanding multilayered. In addition to finding out the literal guidelines, you'll read between the lines and take the emotional temperature.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The entire scope of people's motivations is unknowable. You're well aware that good people can do bad things and bad people can do good things. You'll consider the entire context of a scenario and handle matters carefully and discreetly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Consider the demand for what you offer. You're doing something others need. When it's time to be charitable, you'll give it away for free. And when it's time to be professional, you charge a fair price.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Emptiness invites fate's blessing. What can you let go of to make room? An empty seat, space on the counter or in the inbox — these are all good omens. Good luck comes to you when there's a place for it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): All investments, including financial, energetic and emotional, come with risk. You may not get back what you pay in, or you may get a large return, and not knowing how it's going to go is part of the excitement.

PHONING IN THE RETROGRADE

The Mercury retrograde brings attention to breaches of etiquette such as taking phone calls in public. Though others should not have to be distracted by the intrusive noise and unique mental annoyance that comes with hearing one half of a conversation, such rudeness usually stems from a lack of social awareness, ignorance of the rules or a disregard for both. The ones who don't know need teaching; the ones who don't care need avoiding.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

As if hosting a wildly popular talk show didn't keep her busy, Kelly Clarkson has announced a 10-show Vegas residency. America's first idol was born when the sun was in the sign that rules the voice. Taurus singers are at a definite advantage with strong vocal cords, an excellent sense of time and the determination to make headway in the very competitive realm of music. Clarkson, who has natal sun, moon and Mercury all in Taurus, shares a birthday with the legendary Barbra Streisand.



