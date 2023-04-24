Anurag Maloo, an Indian climber who was rescued after spending three days in a 980-foot-deep crevasse while descending Mount Annapurna, the world’s 10th-highest mountain, is recovering in a Kathmandu hospital but his condition is still critical, his family said.

Adam Laxalt, former attorney general of Nevada and state chair of former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign, will serve as the chairman of the Never Back Down super PAC, a political action committee encouraging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president in 2024.

Jorge Vega, 26, who worked at the Star Wars gift shop inside Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios theme park in Florida, faces up to five years in prison as authorities say he took a video up a female customer’s skirt and told investigators he’s done similar acts 500 times.

D eb o ra h M a r t i - nez-Garibay, Pima, Ariz., county constable, was unfit for the job and under the influence of drugs and alcohol when a property manager was fatally shot during an attempted eviction, an attorney representing Angela Fox’s family claimed in a lawsuit.

Kevin McCarthy, Republican speaker of the U.S. House, said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” that his chamber “will hold a vote this week and we will pass” his $1.5 trillion debt ceiling increase plan.

Charles Hampton Jr., deputy police chief of Atlanta, said “it’s only by the grace of God that” officers weren’t hurt when a man fired a handgun at them while they were working security at a Greyhound station property downtown.

Charles Smith Jr., 18, of Cape Girardeau, Mo., was arrested after a manhunt and charged with fatally shooting another driver on Interstate 70 near an exit to Oak Grove, a town located near the eastern edge of the Kansas City metropolitan area.

Dupree Glass and Juan Rayford, who served nearly 17 years in prison after being wrongly convicted of attempted murder after a 2004 shooting, were declared innocent and awarded about $900,000 each — or $140 for every day they spent imprisoned.

Syed Saifur Rehman, the top local government official in Karachi, said city and zoo administrators did all they could to comfort Noor Jehan, an ailing elephant that underwent a critical medical procedure by a team of international veterinarians but died at a Pakistani zoo.



