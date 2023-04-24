Joe Bonamassa announces November tour dates in Fayetteville, Little Rock

Blues-rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa will make two Arkansas stops on his 26-date, coast-to-coast U.S. fall tour:

— 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, at Fayetteville’s Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. Tickets are $69-$249 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 28; call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

— 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at Little Rock’s Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway. Tickets, $49-$249, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Visit Ticketmaster.com or jbonamassa.com.

Bonamassa is touring in support of his just-released live concert film and album, “Tales of Time,” recorded at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo. He’s being backed by “a stellar band of legendary musicians,” according to a news release, and the show “will feature new songs alongside career-spanning favorites.”

After wrapping up his current 18-date tour in Europe and a May and August summer tour of mostly outdoor venues, the fall tour kicks off Oct. 23 at the Cannon Center in Memphis and closes Dec. 2 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla.











