Kenny Chesney shines, tips old straw hat in Simmons Bank Arena concert

The only thing that connects Kenny Chesney to country music is his old straw hat.

Other than that, you can call Chesney a rock star; indeed, he prowls the stage and pours it on like a Southern Bruce Springsteen.

Minus the guitar wizardry, sure, but his Saturday night show at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena featured a pair of hot guitar-slingers who backed him up: Nashville, Tenn., veteran Kenny Greenberg and Jonesboro-born Jon Conley.

Chesney must enjoy visiting Central Arkansas -- his latest show was his eighth this century -- previously playing at the arena in 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2009 and 2011, according to Marketing Director Jana DeGeorge, who also supplied the attendance total this year: 12,849 devoted fans who sang along and seldom remained seated for long.

The stage had an unusual design, with a T-shaped runway extending out that packed fans into small areas between the stage and the sides of the "T."

The musicians came and went, as camera-wielding people sent images to elevated screens.

For two hours, fans were treated to 27 songs on what Chesney calls his "I Go Back" tour, enhanced by perfect sound, excellent lighting and screen imagery, and the talents of his six-man, one woman (bass player Harmoni Kelley) band.

The musicians all seemed to be enjoying themselves and were even shown on screen in old photos as children; a crew member was saluted on his birthday with a cake and a giant goblet of tequila.

Speaking of tequila, one of the highlights was Chesney's duet with his opening act, Kelsea Ballerini, on "You and Tequila." The duo also shined on "Wild Child" and Ballerini's "Half of My Hometown" (Chesney noted that they had grown up near each other in Knoxville, Tenn.)

Chesney and band also shone on his songs "Summertime," "Everybody Wants to Go to Heaven," "The Good Stuff," "When the Sun Goes Down," "We Do," "Somewhere with You," "Get Along" and "American Kids." "Big Star" sounded like it could have been a U2 classic.

Ballerini, also backed by a seven-member band, cavorted on stage as she serenaded her own devoted fans, who were especially excited to hear "Love Is a Cowboy," "Hole in the Bottle," "You're Drunk, Go Home," "If You Go Down, I'm Goin' Down Too," "Love Me Like You Mean It," "Penthouse" and "Miss Me More."