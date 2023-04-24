No on Pine Bluff tax

Vote no to this tax that will not benefit the citizens of Pine Bluff. This private group promised to raise $20 million. It did not. This group promised to bring a major chain here. It did not. There are plans for the betterment of Pine Bluff and the members do not want to hear them unless it is their idea.

I believe this is a regressive tax that helps bankers and certain contractors. The citizens do not benefit. The governor is cutting taxes and this private group wants to increase taxes. Is this legal? Vote no to this tax that hurt the great citizens of Pine Bluff.

ALBERT KING JR.

Pine Bluff

Still missing Dilbert

Please bring Dilbert back! Get rid of Curtis. Curtis is not funny or interesting. I have been a faithful reader/subscriber of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette since its inception.

ANITA MIDDLETON-KELLAR

Little Rock

Editor's note: Dilbert is no longer syndicated and is not available to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

None mess with them

My two cents on Rep. Brit Mc- Kenzie and the other mockingbird-as-state-bird naysayers: Have they ever watched a mockingbird? At my house the mockingbird, despite his size, is at the top of the pecking order. Crows mess with the hawks, the jays mess with the crows, but nothing messes with my mockingbirds! They are fearless underdogs that never back down. Aren't these qualities that Arkansans appreciate and embrace?

P.S. If the standard for state bird is generating the most red nickels, Representative McKenzie might consider the Tyson chicken.

TODD DAHLIN

Mountain Home

Roads are not dumps

On any given day, our supposedly beautiful state is inundated with our beautiful people's trash. The roads and streets are full of sofas, mattresses, plastic, garbage, etc. Why?

It is disgustingly painful to drive on county or city roads that were before "nice drives" to now being dumps along the sides of the roads. Is there a real reason that people don't have high regard for themselves or others?

RUTHANN MAGNESS

Mabelvale