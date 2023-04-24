Man, 67, charged in wife's killing

A Pulaski County man was charged Sunday with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of his wife, the county sheriff's office said.

Deputies arrested Donald Payne, 67, after finding his wife Karen Payne, 67, dead from an apparent gunshot wound early Sunday at their Szymanski Road residence. Payne surrendered upon the arrival of authorities, the sheriff's office said.

The office said deputies were dispatched to the scene about 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Payne is being held without bond at the county jail , the sheriff's office said.

Karen Payne was taken to the state Medical Examiner's Office to confirm the cause and manner of her death. An investigation continues. Tips can be submitted to the sheriff's office at (501) 340-6963.