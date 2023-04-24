Man arrested in wife’s stabbing moved to jail

FAYETTEVILLE -- Marcus Joiner of Fayetteville, arrested in connection with the stabbing death of his wife, Amy Joiner, has been moved from a local hospital to the Washington County jail .

Marcus Joiner was arrested while hospitalized after the stabbing death of Amy Joiner on April 16. He was arrested on a charge of capital murder and is being held without bond.

Marcus Joiner, 40, was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center to be treated for a single stab wound after police took him into custody. His injuries were said to be not life-threatening. He was arrested Monday while still at the hospital and transferred to the jail Thursday.

Amy Joiner, 39, was found by police in the street in front of the couple's home at 1611 Thornhill Drive. According to a Fayetteville police report, she was dead when officers arrived and found her in a pool of blood with a knife protruding from her neck.

Amy Joiner called police at 9:28 p.m. April 16 and said her husband "was intoxicated on alcohol and was 'being aggressive,'" according to a preliminary police report released Tuesday.

She was initially calm while speaking to the dispatcher, the report states, but suddenly began screaming for help before she stopped responding to the dispatcher. A male voice was heard on the call saying, "You wanted it like this," according to a recording.

The first officer on the scene said he could still hear the 911 operator on Amy Joiner's phone, which was on the ground next to her, according to the report.

A witness told police she heard a woman screaming and believed someone was being stabbed. The witness said they saw someone lying in the street with a man kneeling over them.

When officers arrived they saw a man, later identified as Marcus Joiner, walking away from a body in the street. The man refused commands to stop and entered the house at 1611 E. Thornhill Drive.

Police surrounded the house, and after a few minutes, Joiner came out of the home.