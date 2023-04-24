Man dies in three-vehicle crash on I-430





One motorist was killed early Sunday on Arkansas roads, according to a preliminary fatality report by state police.

Police said Elingtin Muhammad, 22, died just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 430, near Rodney Parham Road.

Muhammad was traveling south on the interstate when his 2016 Toyota Camry left the roadway, striking the cable barriers within the median, according to police. After striking the barriers, police said, the Camry was facing north on I-430 in the path of oncoming traffic.

The 22-year-old left the Camry just before a second vehicle struck his car, pushing it off the roadway and onto the median. Police said a third vehicle then struck and killed Muhammad as it approached the scene. Weather and road conditions were reported as "raining" and "wet."

There were no reported injuries for the drivers and passengers of the two other vehicles.



