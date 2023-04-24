My kind of town — not





I grew up on the fringes of "Chicagoland" when Boss Daley and his machine ran things with a certain corrupt efficiency and Mike Royko wrote the best newspaper column in America.

Although my brother and I would sometimes spend chunks of summer with relatives in the Jersey suburbs and always enjoyed visiting New York, I still preferred Chicago.

It had the most stunning skyline (three of the world's five tallest buildings: the Sears Tower, the Hancock building and the Standard Oil), great museums, the world's best symphony (under Sir Georg Solti), and best ballpark, Wrigley Field.

We watched Chicago TV stations, read Chicago newspapers (the "Trib") and our transistor radios were always set on WLS Top 40. The concerts we went to while in high school were at the International Amphitheatre, the Aragon Ballroom, or the Uptown Theatre. And I still like Chicago-style deep-dish pizza better than the scrawny New York stuff.

Just about all of my college friends were from the Chicago suburbs, and our favorite road trips were excursions to the bars of Rush Street or the blues clubs on Halstead or Division, often after seeing Michael Jordan and his "supporting cast" do their thing.

Chicago seemed safer, cleaner, and more navigable than New York, the people most certainly friendlier (albeit with a certain no-nonsense brusqueness).

Alas, now whenever people ask me where I'm from, I try to avoid saying anything about Chicago (or even Illinois), because if I do they just shake their heads and offer condolences.

This is because Chicago has become the national symbol for urban decay; more specifically, for runaway crime, terrible schools, fiscal insolvency, and corruption that would have put even the old Daley Machine to shame. What Detroit became in the 1980s, Chicago is becoming now.

All of which makes the outcome of its recent mayoral election bewildering and sad.

Hopes were raised for a return to urban sanity during the first round when the disastrous incumbent Lori Lightfoot got a record low 17% of the vote (which she subsequently attributed to her status as a "black woman in America," thereby raising the question of whether she was something different when elected in 2018). But in the runoff a few weeks later, radical leftist Brandon Johnson narrowly defeated his more moderate opponent, Paul Vallas, who had run on a pledge to crack down on crime.

Johnson, in sharp contrast, is a charter member of the "defund the police" crowd (having once cited it as "an actual, real political goal") and a puppet of the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU), the worst specimen of a pernicious species, presiding over perhaps the country's worst public school system.

The CTU reportedly provided 90 percent of the funding for Johnson's campaign and has essentially become the new version of the Machine.

Thus, a question emerges for which the field of political science has been generally ill-equipped to answer -- why voters would contradict the "rational actor" model by casting votes to make bad worse.

Decline, as the late Charles Krauthammer reminded us, is "a choice," and the people of Chicago keep inexplicably choosing it.

A possible explanation emerges when considering that the vast majority of eligible Chicago voters didn't vote for Johnson because they didn't vote at all; indeed, with a turnout barely exceeding 30 percent, with the math figured, Johnson actually received the support of only about 16 percent of the possible electorate.

That number tells us a couple of intriguing, if distressing, things.

First, that if you put overwhelming support from Chicago's burgeoning criminal class together with overwhelming support from its public union minions you can get just enough votes to be elected.

Crime and fiscal insolvency might be problems for most people, but not for the criminals and the unions pilfering the public treasury, both groups having acquired a vested interest in keeping things going in the same dismal direction.

Second is that the nearly 70 percent of Chicagoans who chose not to vote appear to have shrugged their shoulders and given up, lapsing into apathy born of hopelessness.

Chicago was once "the city that works," but it no longer works for hardworking, law-abiding, taxpaying citizens, or at least for the ones who haven't wised up and left yet.

As if on cue, while taking a break from writing this column, I glanced at the news digest on RealClear Politics and saw the headline "Hundreds of Teens Cause Chaos Downtown as They Torch Cars." The accompanying film clip, from a Chicago TV affiliate, brought to mind Dante's "Inferno" and "Lord of the Flies."

What I was watching wasn't happening in one of Chicago's worst, most crime-ridden neighborhoods; it was happening in The Loop, almost within spitting distance of the Magnificent Mile itself.

Mayor-elect Johnson, careful not to offend his constituency, couldn't bring himself to denounce the arsonists and rioters; to the contrary, he warned Chicagoans not "to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities" (the opportunity to set cars afire and loot, apparently).

So the obvious question: Did the Democrats pick Chicago as the site of their convention because it represents their vision for the rest of the country?

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.



