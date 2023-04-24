Nail-biter

SAN FRANCISCO -- First, Draymond Green suggested to Warriors Coach Steve Kerr that he come off the bench for Game 4 against the Sacramento Kings after Golden State had played so brilliantly without him.

Then at halftime Sunday, a couple of assistant coaches offered up the idea to Kerr that Green should defend De'Aaron Fox for the final two quarters.

Those collaborative, spot-on moves helped overshadow a late blunder, and now the defending champions are all tied up in their first-round playoff series at two games apiece.

Stephen Curry scored 32 points but gave Sacramento a late chance when he called a timeout Golden State didn't have, then the Warriors held on to beat the Kings 126-125 on Sunday when Harrison Barnes missed a three-pointer at the buzzer.

"These games are coming down to the wire, and you've just got to really finish possessions and try to give yourself the best chance, and then sometimes, it's just, does the ball go in or not," Kerr said.

Fox had 38 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists for Sacramento. His three-pointer with 28.7 seconds left pulled the Kings within one, then Curry missed a 16-foot jumper on the other end and Keegan Murray corralled the rebound. With Curry and Green defending, Fox dished to former Warrior Barnes for the potential game-winning three-pointer, which hit the back of the rim.

"Wide open," Barnes said. "Fox trusted me to take that shot. Back rim. On to the next but I feel confident in where we are."

Golden State led 126-121 with 42.4 seconds left when Curry called the excessive timeout, and Malik Monk (Bentonville) made the technical free throw for Sacramento.

Klay Thompson made a baseline three-pointer to beat the third-quarter buzzer and another with 3:24 left, finishing with 26 points for the Warriors.

Game 5 in the best-of-seven series is Wednesday night at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center, where the Kings went ahead 2-0. The Warriors struggled on the road all year.

"As good as this feels, it's got to be quickly forgotten about," Thompson said.

Curry's three-pointer with 4:10 remaining gave Golden State a 121-117 lead and he finished 11 for 22 with five three-pointers while dueling all afternoon with Fox.

After Monk's layup made it 107-106 Kings with 9:03 to play, Curry responded with a driving layup and a three-pointer in a 14-second span.

Green came off the bench after serving a one-game suspension while the Warriors dominated Thursday's Game 3 without him. Given the momentum and success, Kerr stuck with Jordan Poole in the starting five Sunday.

"I'm a firm believer if something isn't broke you don't fix it," Green said.

He made a nifty behind-the-back pass for a Curry three-pointer midway through the fourth, then swatted a shot by Domantas Sabonis with 1:37 left.

Green, disciplined for stepping on Sabonis' chest in the fourth quarter of Game 2, checked in to a rousing ovation with 6:38 left in the opening quarter and wound up with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists. He and Fox picked up double technicals at the 5:43 mark of the first.

Sabonis added 14 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists and now heads home determined to get the Kings closer to winning their first playoff series since eliminating Dallas in the 2004 first round.

"We made some timely mistakes, especially in the fourth quarter," Coach Mike Brown said. "This is where our playoff inexperience comes into play because you can't rest out there, or you can't think that you can play something a certain way and the champions are not going to make you pay the price."

Poole scored 22 points, Andrew Wiggins added 18 points, 8 rebounds and 4 blocked shots, and Kevon Looney pulled down 14 rebounds to go with 8 points and 6 assists.

Murray's three-pointer with 10:43 left pulled the Kings within 102-99 after a 7-0 burst to begin the fourth after the 3 by Thompson to end the third put the Warriors ahead 102-92. Brown instructed his young star to "let it fly" and Murray shined under the matinee lights, scoring 23 points.

Thompson's driving and dishing is something Kerr pointed to as a success opening up the floor in Game 3 and Thompson penetrated and found Moses Moody (North Little Rock, Arkansas Razorbacks) for a baseline three-pointer late in the first. Golden State moved the ball with snappy passes that created open looks.

CELTICS 129, HAWKS 121

ATLANTA -- Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each scored 31 points and Boston led nearly the entire way, holding off Atlanta for a commanding 3-1 lead in the opening-round playoff series.

The Celtics can deliver the clincher Tuesday night when the series returns to Boston for Game 5.

Tatum and Brown combined to score Boston's final 16 points.

Brown, who has been wearing a protective mask after sustaining facial contusions in February, took off the device after making only 1 of 7 shots. He went 11 of 15 the rest of the way.

Boston never trailed after grabbing a 4-3 lead on Derrick White's basket just over a minute into the game.

Tatum delivered a huge three-pointer off a loose ball with two minutes remaining, pushing the Celtics to a 118-106 lead.

After Trae Young swished a long three-pointer to provide Atlanta's last gasp, Brown knocked one down from beyond the arc to seal it for the Celtics.

Marcus Smart added 19 points and Derrick White 18 for the Celtics.

Young had another big game for Atlanta with 35 points. De'Andre Hunter chipped in with 27 and DeJounte Murray had 23.

KNICKS 102,

CAVALIERS 93

NEW YORK -- Jalen Brunson scored 29 points, RJ Barrett had 26 and New York took a 3-1 lead over Cleveland in their first-round series.

Josh Hart moved into the starting lineup and added 19 points and seven rebounds for the fifth-seeded Knicks, who would reach the second round for the first time since 2013 if they take this series.

New York forced Cleveland All-Star Donovan Mitchell into one of the worst games of his postseason career, finishing with just 11 points on 5-for-18 shooting.

Darius Garland had 23 points and 10 assists for the Cavs, while Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert each scored 14.

Game 5 is Wednesday in Cleveland.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with forward Draymond Green after the Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings in Game 4 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs in San Francisco, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)



Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul Pelosi, from bottom left, celebrate as Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson gestures after making a 3-point basket against the Sacramento Kings during the second half of Game 4 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs in San Francisco, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)



Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) celebrates after a missed shot at the second half buzzer by Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during Game 4 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs in San Francisco, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)



Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, left, celebrates with guard Stephen Curry (30) after the Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings in Game 4 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs in San Francisco, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)



Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray, middle, holds onto the ball between Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, and guard Klay Thompson during the first half of Game 4 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs in San Francisco, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)



Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, bottom, celebrates with daughter Riley after the Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings in Game 4 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs in San Francisco, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)



Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) during the second half of Game 4 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs in San Francisco, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)



Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0), guard De'Aaron Fox (5), forward Harrison Barnes, middle, forward Domantas Sabonis (10) and forward Keegan Murray (13) walk to the bench for a timeout during the second half of Game 4 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

