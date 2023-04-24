Jeff Shell, the chief executive of NBCUniversal, is departing the company after an investigation into inappropriate conduct, Comcast announced Sunday. In a brief statement, Shell said Sunday would be his last day after what he called "an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company." "I'm truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege," Shell said. Shell, who had been with the company since 2004, was named CEO of NBCUniversal in January 2020. He oversaw the company's portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premiere motion picture company, significant television and sports production operations and a leading television stations group, according to the company website. He also oversaw the company's theme parks and a premium ad-supported streaming service. Previously, Shell was chairman of NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment. In that role, he oversaw the content creation, as well as the programming and distribution engines behind NBCUniversal's film and network television businesses, including NBC Entertainment, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Telemundo and NBCUniversal International. Comcast did not say who will succeed Shell.

mActress Shannen Doherty of hit shows "Charmed" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" has filed for divorce from her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, after 11 years of marriage, her representative says. "Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted," publicist Leslie Sloane said in an emailed statement Saturday. "Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option." Doherty did not refer to the divorce development on Instagram, but in a post Friday wrote: "The only people who deserve to be in your life are the ones who treat you with love, kindness and total respect." In her statement, Doherty's publicist suggested contacting Iswarienko's agent for elaboration, whom she identified as Collier Grimm. Grimm did not immediately reply to a message for comment.