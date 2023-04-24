GOLF

Hensby outlasts Wi

Mark Hensby parred the fourth playoff hole after Charlie Wi hit his approach into the water on Sunday to win the Invited Celebrity Classic, his first victory on the PGA Tour Champions. The 51-year-old Australian closed with a 1-under 70 at Las Colinas, making birdie on the par-5 18th in regulation to match Wi at 12-under 201 through 54 holes. In the playoff, Hensby got up-and-down for par on the 18th after his approach came up short of the green and rolled back into the water. The pair traded pars again on 18 and on the par-3 17th before playing 18 a third time, and this time Wi found the water. Hensby hit a wedge within 10 feet and two-putted for the win, his first since he beat Henrik Stenson in a playoff in the 2005 Scandinavian Masters on the European tour. Hensby has six professional victories, five of them in playoffs, including his lone PGA Tour win at the John Deere Classic in 2004. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) posted a 72 on Sunday and finished at 4-under 209. Little Rock's Glen Day turned in a 70 on Sunday to finish at 1-over 214.

Gooch first in Australia

Talor Gooch saw his double-digit overnight lead almost evaporate but rallied late to win the inaugural LIV Australia tournament Sunday at the Grange Golf Club. After two bogey-free 10-under 62 rounds, Gooch shot a 1-over 73 to clinch his maiden LIV Golf tournament victory by three strokes from a fast-moving Anirban Lahiri. Gooch finished with a three-round total of 19-under 197. As tournament leader, the 31-year-old American began his round on the first hole Sunday in the shotgun-start format and posted a birdie at the par-3 fifth but his bogey-free run finally ended at the par-5 seventh. He dropped a shot on the eighth and the slide worsened with a double-bogey at the 10th, which saw his lead over a fast-moving Lahiri cut to just two strokes with still eight holes to play. That was as close as it got. Gooch rallied with birdies at the 11th and 13th and made par at the par 4 18th to clinch the victory and $4 million of the $20 million purse.

HORSE RACING

Derby hopeful withdraws

Blazing Sevens has been withdrawn from the Kentucky Derby, allowing Jace's Road into the 20-horse field for the 149th running on May 6 at Churchill Downs. The Chad Brown-trained colt was tied for 17th with 46 points after his third-place finish in the Grade 1 Blue Grass at Keeneland on April 8. Blazing Sevens was scheduled to arrive from Lexington today before defecting Sunday. Jace's Road (45 points) placement gives Louisville-born trainer Brad Cox four Derby entries, with third-place Angel of Empire (154), Hit Show (60) and Verifying (54), which finished 5¾ lengths ahead of Blazing Sevens in the Blue Grass. Jace's Road has two wins in six starts, including the Gun Runner Stakes at Fair Grounds in December, and is coming off his second third-place run in the Louisiana Derby on March 25.

TENNIS

Alcaraz repeats at Barcelona

In control and looking as dominant as ever, Carlos Alcaraz nodded his head from side to side to the tune of the music being played on the Rafa Nadal center court. The 19-year-old Spaniard couldn't be more relaxed while sitting on the bench during a late changeover, watching the home crowd dance and enjoying the moment. Alcaraz got up and continued to impress on the court, and it wasn't long before he was lifting yet another trophy. Alcaraz became the first player since Rafael Nadal to repeat as Barcelona Open champion with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday, securing his third title of the year and ninth of his impressive young career. It was the fifth consecutive straight-set win for the second-ranked Alcaraz at his home tournament this year. He is now 10-1 in Barcelona and has won his last 14 tour matches on Spanish soil.

Swiatek tops Sabalenka

Iga Swiatek defended her Porsche Tennis Grand Prix title with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Aryna Sabalenka in Stuttgart, Germany, on Sunday. Swiatek saved the only break point she faced and took two of her six opportunities to win her 13th title overall in 1 hour, 50 minutes. It was her third successful title defense after Rome last year and Doha this year. Sabalenka had reached the Stuttgart final for the third year in a row. She was beaten by the world No. 1 on each occasion, losing to Ashleigh Barty in 2021, then Swiatek last year and this.

Rune wins in Munich

Holger Rune defended his BMW Open title with a hard-fought 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (3) win over Botic van de Zandschulp in the final. Van de Zandschulp retired from last year's final with an aching chest and the 19-year-old Rune was made to work significantly harder to retain the title, eventually sealing the win after nearly three hours of play. Rune, who had previously never lost a set at the Munich event, had a problem with his upper right arm in the third set, but he managed to save four championship points and recover from twisting his ankle before dominating the tie-break. It's Rune's fourth tour-level title.

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, holds the trophy after winning the final Godo tennis tournament against Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)



