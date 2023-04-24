OLD NEWS: Outraged! Cynical! Billy of Arkansas mouths off in court as 1922 tale unfolds





Part 11 in a series: Old News is attempting to paraphrase "Billy of Arkansas," a love/temperance novel set in Little Rock after World War I and written by a then-famous Arkansas writer, Bernie Babcock (1868-1962). Babcock, who founded the organization that became todays Museum of Discovery, wrote bestsellers, including "The Soul of Ann Rutledge," a novel about Abraham Lincoln. The Arkansas Democrat serialized her Billy story in 1922.

The Great Old News Paraphrase of Bernie Babcock's "Billy of Arkansas" finds Miss Billy Camelton right where we left her April 17: in New York's 2nd Division Criminal Court, charged with inciting to riot and resisting arrest.

She's articulate and outraged -- at injustice and at men, thanks to her fortune-hunting ex-fiance. What happens next might be chalked up to Post Traumatic Love Disorder.

It is almost midnight. The judge plucks a bill of charges off a pile of papers on his desk and glances at it. Then he looks at Billy.

"What is your name?" he asks, looking down again at the bill.

"WILLIAM ALEXANDER"

There follows a series of smart-alecky evasive answers, the upshot of which is Billy becomes "William Alexander" of Drake's Landing, a place unknown to the court, because it is far away, in Arkansas.

"Are you a single woman, William Alexander?" the judge asks.

"Is there anything about my appearance to indicate I am twins?"

Someone titters. The judge raps sharply and calls, "Order!" He advises Billy to confine her answers to "yes" and "no," and informs her of the charges. The arresting officer takes the stand and tells the same story he told when tiny, battered Theresa stood before the judge.

"Have you anything to say to this?" the judge asks Billy.

"Yes." He's still looking at her expectantly, so she adds, "I have, sir."

"You will address the court as 'Your Honor.'"

"Your Honor," Billy says, bowing. "Your Honor, I have several things to say. In the first place, the man sitting in that chair is a contemptible coward. Any great, big, overgrown man who would strike a half-sick, half-starved working girl as he struck her would do anything, sir, even to throwing stones at his grandmother. I have this to say, sir, and --"

Again the judge raps. "Address the court as 'Your Honor.'"

"And, Your Honor, he is not only a coward, but I would not believe him on oath, for with the same breath he took his oath he is now telling you one fairy story after another — making them up out of the whole cloth, as I can prove."

"This officer is not on trial. It is you, William Alexander, who is on trial — first for inciting to riot. Did you or did you not advise and urge the striking pickets to fight the officers when they undertook to clear the streets and preserve peace? 'Yes' or 'no'?"

"Yes."

GUILTY PLEA

"You plead guilty, then, to this serious charge." The judge explains how seriously he views inciting to riot, how riots harm innocent citizens and lead to barbarism. "In addition to this, you are charged with resisting an officer. Did you resist an officer?"

"I did, Your Honor, to the best of my ability, and had I been big enough this is not all I would have done to him."

There's more arrogance from Billy, and then the arresting officer brings up Theresa's little package, which Billy safeguarded while her friend struggled against the officer who had just knocked out her teeth. He says it might contain dynamite.

"The court will take the package," the judge says, directing the officer to set it on his desk. He asks Billy what's in it. She says she doesn't know. He says he doesn't believe her. She's insulted.

"You will address the court as Your Honor," he says, rapping the desk. "I believe you are not telling the truth. You will open the package for the instruction of the court."

The package contains two smaller parcels. One is a bottle of a tonic "for general derangement and rundown constitutions."

Since His Honor said he would take it, Billy suggests he take "a good dose for the general derangement a man has who cannot see that a human being has a right to try to better her condition without being accounted a criminal." Offering him the bottle, she adds, "And when you have taken yours, pass it to the officer -- let him drink the rest. Perhaps when his constitution is less rundown, he will not be afraid to undertake knocking the teeth out of somebody his own size."

Giggles break out. Now the judge's face is flushed. "The court will preserve order!"

Billy unwraps the second parcel, a bar of laundry soap. "The court will take this too, I presume, but Your Honor, do not make a mistake. This is to be taken externally, applied locally." Holding the soap toward him, she says, with feigned politeness, "Your Honor, let your court wash up."

ONLY $25

The courtroom is quiet. Then comes laughter. The judge fines Billy $25 for contempt.

"Only $25?" Billy says he could take her (considerable) fortune and it would not cover the contempt she feels for his court. They measure glances.

He orders a recess and has Billy taken to his chambers, where she refuses to sit.

He wants to know who she is: "You have every appearance of being a lady."

"And you, Your Honor, have every appearance of being a gentleman."

The judge explains that his court mostly deals with streetwalkers, but when better women appear, he tries to save them from the workhouse. "You are such a one," he says.

Billy smiles, but not a sweet smile. "Funny, isn't it, how soon a woman becomes interesting to a man at the merest mention of a fortune?"

He frowns. "This is a court. Courts and men somewhat differ."

"I am wondering if they really do. My court experiences are -- well, just beginning. My experience with men just ending. I have found men talking voluably of the immortality of love. Spelled in five letters it sounds like this — 'M-o-n-e-y.' So it would seem courts speak grandly of justice. This also is spelled with five letters. They are — 'F-o-r-c-e.'"

"Why these absurd and unwarranted statements?"

"Because with my eyes I have seen, with my ears I have heard the club of a policeman prove mightier than the truth."

PEACE BOND

What follows defies credulity. Babcock expects us to accept that Billy is so enchanting that this night court judge allows a mouthy defendant to pick up and hand him a potential weapon -- a cane. There follows a pantomime in which Billy gets him to re-enact the scene of the officer threatening her with his club. She also tells him that someone else poked the officer using her hat pin. "And the great baby in rage struck the little girl he charges with inciting to riot, and you punish her and call it justice."

The judge gazes at her, then explains that unless she takes out a peace bond, he has to sentence her to the workhouse, because she is an agitator, a criminal: "Like firebrands in dry stubble, they start forces among an irresponsible class, which they can in no way control."

In reply she equates him with King George of England's red coats, whom her grandfather agitated against using buckshot.

He warns her that no woman emerges from the workhouse unscathed. "Will you take my advice?"

"What is a peace bond?"

"A guarantee that you will not repeat this act nor commit another like it. Will you make such a bond?"

"I will not take your advice," she replies.

Concluding he can do no more, he calls the bailiff, but Billy interrupts. She wants permission to fix her hair.

Startled, he assents, and quick as a flash Billy drops on her knees before his desk, pulls a little mirror from her pocketbook and slips off the big woollen gloves. He stares as her deft white fingers, sparkling with rings, tend her hair.

"Do I look like a human being?" she asks, facing him. Then she actually persuades him to try on one of the gloves.

Fifteen minutes later, the judge sentences Theresa to 30 days. To Billy he says, "Have you decided to make a peace bond?"

"I have not, Your Honor."

"Six months," he says, "and I hope before you have served your time you will have learned that agitators are not desirable citizens."

"Six months," Billy repeats, dazed. But regaining her poise, she snaps back, "For the protection of society against a dangerous character hadn't you better make it six years, Your Honor?"

How naive is this girl? Tune in May 1 to read Billy's desperate appeal to her friend Jane to get her out of the workhouse.

