Packers 2023 NFL Draft First-Round Predictions

Heading into the first round of the 2023 NFL draft the Packers have the 15th overall selection. If Green Bay and the Jets come to a trade agreement for Aaron Rodgers, they may also have the 13th pick (New Yorks current pick). Either way, it will be a busy night for Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, who has selected a defensive player in the first round in each of the last two years. In fact, the only offensive player Green Bay selected in the first round in their last 10 drafts was quarterback Jordan Love.

Who Will the Packers Draft in the First Round?

Defensive Lineman +200

Tight End +250

Wide Receiver +300

Offensive Lineman +300

Cornerback +900

Safety +2000

Quarterback +5000

Linebacker +5000

Running Back +6600

Odds via SI Sportsbook

Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

If the Rodgers trade rumors turn out to be true, Green Bay would have two picks inside the Top 15. The Packers allowed the seventh-most rushing yards last season and had the sixth fewest amount of sacks. Drafting an interior defensive lineman that can not only stuff the run but also pressure the quarterback would be ideal, but they should be satisfied if they can find a player capable of doing one or the other. Georgias Jalen Carter will be long gone by the time the Packers are on the clock but Pittsburghs defensive tackle Calijah Kancey fits the mold of an interior defensive lineman that can do it all. During Kancey's 2022 All-American campaign, he finished with 14.5 tackles for a loss and 7.5 sacks.

The odds of a defensive lineman at +200 is a big indication that this position is far from a sure thing for Green Bay in the first round. As indicated by Albert Breers team needs, the Packers should also be in the market for a tight end. Notre Dames Michael Mayer is the odds-on favorite (-167) to be the first tight end selected on Thursday night. Mayer is followed by Utahs Dalton Kincaid at +125. Considering Robert Tonyan left via free agency and Marcedes Lewis is 38 years old and re-signed for only one year, the Packers may look to add a tight end to help boost their receiving corps.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.