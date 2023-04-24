PB’s ARTSpace holds workshop on stained glass

On a recent Saturday morning, students paid careful attention as Alice "Aida" Ayers wrapped a length of copper foil around the outer edges of a piece of cut glass.

Eventually, the students' own cut glass pieces would be fitted together into a square or circular piece as part of the Stained Glass Class with Aida Ayers.

Ayers and her students meet for two hours in the ARTSpace on Main's rear workshop. It's located at 623. S. Main St. and is part of the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas's campus on Main Street in Pine Bluff.

It was an intimate class with each member getting plenty of the teacher's attention and hands-on help.

"Just getting over the intimidation of working with glass is the first step," Ayers advised.

The fear disappears with practice, she added.

It was the third of a four-part series with each session focusing on a different aspect of the art of stained glass techniques, such as safety, cutting, copper foil application and soldering.

That morning, students were carefully using tools to cut clear glass shapes along the lines of a pre-drawn paper pattern.

It was a slow-go.

None of the students, like custom jeweler Frank Firmatura of Sheridan, had worked with glass before.

That didn't matter.

"No previous experience is required for this class," Ayers said.

Connie Carty isn't a newbie to the hands-on art scene at ASC.

Earlier this year, she took the "Beginning Jewelry Making: Wire-Wrapped Rings" class from working jeweler and ASC instructor Mary Pat Tate.

Again, Carty was feeding her curious and creative side.

"I started a stained glass class in the spring of 1977," but got the flu and found out she was pregnant, so she said, "I quit."

All these years later, she said, "I'm just exploring the possibilities."

Not to mention, the classes are fun and friendships are quickly forged.

Rachel Koops drove from North Little Rock for the class.

"I've never done anything like this before. But I was happy to have the opportunity to learn something new," Koops said.

Ayers recommended two books for those who wanted to continue creating with glass, "The Glass Painting Book" by Jane Dunsterville and the Complete Book of Creative Glass Art by Polly Rothenberg.

Firmatura is a custom jewelry designer, owner of Vecchio Sicilino, and is always looking to expand his artistic horizons.

At this time, Sicilino said he plans to take the next glass class, Fused Glass Class with Aida Ayers.

A two-part series will be held at ASC on Saturdays, June 3 and June 10, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the ARTSpace on Main.

For those who sign up, ASC is offering a 25 percent discount. Use code "GLASS25," when checking it out online. ASC's website is available at www.asc701.org. As with the first glass class, no experience is necessary.

ABOUT THE TEACHER

"I got started in fabric," Ayers said.

Much of her work was influenced by her visits to African countries such as Zanzibar. It was on an extended trip there that she became obsessed with the glass bottles being discarded by the hotels.

Eventually, she said, "I melted them and turned the pieces into stained glass."

ASC described Ayers' as relying on "strong colors and shapes and she loves depicting the female figure. ...Whether working with canvas and paint or fabric and thread the color and pattern choices come through."

Ayers is from Albuquerque, N.M., and holds degrees in fine art, design and art education.

She has lived throughout the United States and a few African countries, and has exhibited work in America, Europe, Mexico, and several countries in Africa.

Since 2018, she's been based out of El Paso, Texas, where she serves on the El Paso Art Association Board and as director of Therapeutic Arts for Central City Development Corporation in Iowa.

She's also taught at Henderson State University at Arkadelphia, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and ASC.

As a teaching artist, she has conducted residencies in more than 250 schools, colleges and community centers and has painted more than 20 public murals.

CLOSER TO JEFFERSON COUNTY

Ayers is working in local schools this academic year, and is offering African-inspired music and art workshops at ASC, including the two glass classes.

In spring of 2022, she was an Arts in Education artist-in-residence at ASC, with a focus on collage quilting. She worked with Dollarway High School students last year and led a collage quilting workshop at ASC last May.

Her quilts were also on display last year in the Loft Gallery of The ARTSpace on Main.