PREP TRACK: Results from McDonald’s Relays

PREP TRACK
McDonald's Relays
at Fort Smith Southside
Friday's results
GIRLS
TEAM TOTALS 1. Bentonville 319; 2. Rogers 70; 3. Fort Smith Southside 55.33; 4. Springdale Har-Ber 45.5; 5. Van Buren 36.5; 6. Greenwood 35; 7. Bentonville West 28; 8. West Fork 22; 9. Fort Smith Northside 19.33; 10. Magazine 13; 11. Mansfield 12; 12. Springdale 10.33; 13. Greenland 7; 14. Alma 6; 15. LISA Academy North 4; 16. Don Tyson School of Innovation 3.
100 1. Emelia Thurston, Bentonville, 12.43; 2. Morgan Maier, Rogers, 12.61; 3. Morgan Langley, Bentonville, 12.71; 4. Korlynn Hall, Har-Ber, 12.96; 5. Nyla Watson, LISA Academy North, 13.00; 6. Viola Kelley, West Fork, 13.37; 7. Vanasia Perry, FS Northside, 13.56; 8. Taijah Francis, FS Northside, 13.64.
200 1. Morgan Langley, Bentonville, 25.98; 2. Sophie Burtis, Bentonville, 26.28; 3. Kennedy Dykes, Har-Ber, 27.03; 4. Gressa Hoyord, Bentonville, 27.34; 5. Viola Kelley, West Fork, 27.96; 6. Claudia Simen, FS Southside, 27.98; 7. Zyah Walls, Rogers, 28.83; 8. Taijah Francis, FS Northside, 28.95.
400 1. Allison Fernstrom, Bentonville, 59.36; 2. Paisley Hight, Bentonville, 59.70; 3. Viola Kelley, West Fork, 1:01.75; 4. Clare Owen, Rogers, 1:02.18; 5. Breanne Anderson, Bentonville, 1:02.52; 6. Passion Perez, Har-Ber, 1:03.76; 7. Abigail Eggers, Springdale, 1:04.08; 8. Sydney Fraizer, Rogers, 1:04.34.
800 1. Hannah Hanson, Bentonville, 2:20.84; 2. Madison Galindo, Bentonville, 2:25.22; 3. Macey Hurley, Bentonville, 2:28.48; 4. Aubree Wille, Van Buren, 2:31.46; 5. Kaitlynne Elmore, Greenwood, 2:35.88; 6. Sophia Parrill, Rogers, 2:41.01; 7. Abigail Dinan, Rogers, 2:41.34; 8. Julia Witherington, Greenwood, 2:41.53.
1,600 1. Madison Galindo, Bentonville, 5:02.37; 2. Macey Hurley, Bentonville, 5:15.46; 3. Cadence Hodge, FS Southside, 5:27.43; 4. Julia Witherington, Greenwood, 5:39.25; 5. Elizabeth Merritt, Magazine, 5:46.17; 6. Kaitlynne Elmore, Greenwood, 5:46.95; 7.Michaela Kaelin, FS Southside, 5:53.67; 8 Madelyn Keller, Bentonville, 5:58.28.
3,200 1. Ember Chariton, Bentonville, 11:31.38; 2. Everly O'Daniel, Bentonville, 11:47.74; 3. Riley Ammons, Bentonville, 11:59.27; 4. Paige Andrews, Greenwood, 12:11.32; 5. Abbigail McCarty, Van Buren, 12:18.27; 6. Abigail Harding, FS Southside, 12:27.49; 7. Piper Ames, Greenwood, 12:35.07; 8. Elizabeth Merritt, Magazine, 12:55.55.
100 HURDLES 1. Paisley Hight, Bentonville, 15.25; 2. Allison Fernstrom, Bentonville, 15.49; 3. Emma Livingston, Har-Ber, 17.11; 4. Daisy Nelson, Mansfield, 17.26; 5. Abby Rochelle, West Fork, 17.32; 6. Eden Nguyen, Bentonville, 18.07; 7. Brynlee Henry, Van Buren, 18.28; 8. Jaclyn Evans, FS Southside, 18.34.
300 HURDLES 1. Sidney Esterer, Bentonville, 48.02; 2. Paisley Hight, Bentonville, 48.65; 3. Allison Fernstrom, Bentonville, 49.62; 4. Abby Rochelle, West Fork, 50.51; 5. Daisy Avalos, Rogers, 50.69; 6. Ava Marie Hurt, Don Tyson School of Innovation, 51.56; 7. Jadelynn Wood, Mansfield, 52.86; 8. Baylee Parnell, Greenwood, 56.97.
400 RELAY 1. Bentonville, 48.95; 2. FS Southside, 51.67; 3. Van Buren, 53.94; 4. Mansfield, 54.02; 5. Alma, 54.63.
800 RELAY 1. Bentonville, 1:50.84; 2. Rogers, 1:51.77; 3. FS Southside, 1:52.08; 4. FS Northside, 1:55.13; 5. Van Buren, 1:56.17; 6. Greenland, 2:00.81.
1,600 RELAY 1. Bentonville, 4:09.34; 2. Rogers, 4:18.11; 3. FS Southside, 4:24.71; 4. Springdale, 4:38.41; 5. Greenland, 4:44.44
3,200 RELAY 1. Bentonville, 10:25.54; 2. Rogers, 10:41.95; 3. Greenwood, 10:53.43; 4. FS Southside, 11:01.72; 5. Van Buren, 11:13.27; 6 Springdale, 11:50.48; 7. FS Northside, 12:37.60
DISCUS 1. Bree Anglin, Bentonville, 115-7; 2. Jane Musengwa, Bentonville, 111-6; 3. Ashley Rangel, Bentonville West, 110-0.5; 4. Jailynn Sims, Magazine, 104-0; 5. Shaylee Howard, Bentonville, 102-7.5; 6. Hannah Gouvion, Bentonville West, 100-7.5; 7. Nevaeh Taylor, Bentonville West, 99-9; 8. Mahalya Ahmadou, FS Southside, 91-0.
HIGH JUMP 1. Paisley Hight, Bentonville, 5-4; 2. Hannah Hanson, Bentonville, 5-2; 3. (tie) Molly Sherron, Har-Ber, and Hadlee Hurst, Van Buren, 4-10; 5. Haila Leake, Har-Ber, 4-10; 6. Sydney Esterer, Bentonville, 4-10; 7. Kenadie Farris, Alma, 4-8; 8. (tie) Yoselin Sanchez, Springdale; Olivia Weathers, FS Northside, and Maggy Grandstaff, FS Southside, 4-6.
LONG JUMP 1. Emelia Thurston, Bentonville, 17-10; 2. Za'Kari Gurule, FS Northside, 17-3; 3. Morgan Langley, Bentonville, 16-11.5; 4. Alicia Covington, Rogers, 16-8; 5. Jaclyn Evans, FS Southside, 16-2; 6. Emma Livingston, Har-Ber, 16-0; 7. Brianna Fogarty, Bentonville, 15-10.5; 8. Maggy Grandstaff, FS Southside, 15-7.5.
POLE VAULT 1. Kayla Ryan, Rogers, 12-4; 2. Taylor Hankins, Greenwood, 12-0; 3. Norah Basket, Bentonville, 10-0; 4. Annabeth Hamilton, Bentonville, 10-0; 5. Kinley Jeffcoat, Van Buren, 9-6; 6. Mazzy Hatch, Har-Ber, 9-0; 7. Kyla Jeffcoat, Van Buren, 9-0; 8. Josianne Gentry, FS Southside, 8-0.
SHOT PUT 1. Olivia Nickson, Bentonville West, 40-10; 2. Bree Anglin, Bentonville, 39-5.5; 3. Ashley Rangel, Bentonville West 38-11; 4. Nadia Clark, Bentonville, 36-8; 5. Mahalya Ahmadou, FS Southside, 36-5; 6. Jailynn Sims, Magazine, 32-6; 7. Jane Musengwa, Bentonville, 31-11; 8. Hannah Gouvion, Bentonville West, 31-1.
TRIPLE JUMP 1. Celeste Puga, Bentonville, 34-8; 2. Lola Sommer, Bentonville, 34-4; 3. Alicia Covington, Rogers, 33-11.5; 4. Mazzy Hatch, Har-Ber, 33-5; 5. Kaliyah Pressey, FS Southside, 33-0.5; 6. Emma Livingston, Har-Ber, 32-8; 7. Lainey Bivin, Har-Ber, 31-11; 8. Mary Kate Burgess, Bentonville, 31-2.
BOYS
TEAM TOTALS 1. Bentonville 223.5; 2. Rogers 99; 3. Fort Smith Northside 48; 4. Springdale 47; 5. Greenwood 40; 6. Springdale Har-Ber 38; 7. Alma 35; 8. Fort Smith Southside 34.5; 9. Van Buren 31; 10. Greenland 18; 11. Don Tyson School of Innovation 16; 12. Bentonville West 8; 13. West Fork 5.
100 1. Damari Smith, FS Northside, 11.00; 2. CJ Brown, Bentonville, 11.27; 3. Cam Massey, FS Northside, 11.32; 4. Carson Tucker, Bentonville, 11.39; 5. Jesse Davis, Har-Ber, 11.46; 6. LJ Robbins, Greenwood, 11.53; 7. Isaac Gregory, FS Southside, 11.60; 8. TKavion King, FS Northside, 11.63.
200 1. Jesse Davis, Har-Ber, 22.81; 2. ZaMarion Manuel, Springdale, 22.85; 3. Carson Tucker, Bentonville, 23.38; 4. Eli Estes, Bentonville, 23.56; 5. Cam Massey, FS Northside, 23.70; 6. Byron Standridge, Alma, 23.71; 7. Noah Chaser, Greenwood, 23.73; 8. Noah Nunnelee, Bentonville, 23.81.
400 1. John Verkamp, Bentonville, 49.97; 2. Harper Jones, Bentonville, 50.52; 3. Yair Cordero, Har-Ber, 50.62; 4. Alonzo Porchia, Rogers, 50.71; 5. Jael Nunez, Alma, 50.85; 6. ZaMarion Manuel, Springdale, 50.88; 7. Haden Means, Bentonville, 51.44; 8. Andrew Porta, Rogers, 51.97.
800 1. Hudsyn Boles, Rogers, 2:01.19; 2. James American Horse, Bentonville, 2:01.63; 3. David Sanchez, Don Tyson School of Innovation, 2:01.69; 4. Noah Milner, Rogers, 2:01.71; 5. Luke Bingham, Bentonville, 2:04.29; 6. Bryce Mooneyham, Don Tyson School of Innovation, 2:06.28; 7. Haylen Whitley, Rogers, 2:09.33; 8. Victor Rangel, Springdale, 2:09.56.
1,600 1. Matthew Shelly, Bentonville, 4:22.98; 2. Eli Seavey, Bentonville, 4:23.69; 3. Owen Kelley, Bentonville, 4:28.47; 4. Pedro Morales, Don Tyson School of Innovation, 4:45.04; 5. Henry Woods, Rogers, 4:47.83; 6. Aiden Pratt, Rogers, 4:48.93; 7. Evan Smith, FS Southside, 4:48.94; 8. Braden Palmer, FS Southside, 4:50.04
3,200 1. Noah Embrey, Greenwood, 9:22.92; 2. Wyatt Manus, Bentonville, 9:57.28; 3. Carter Beasley, Bentonville, 9:59.68; 4. Noah Gorden, Rogers, 10:04.53; 5. Phoenix Smith, Bentonville, 10:05.13; 6. Brandon Ramos, Springdale, 10:10.81; 7. Parker Brown, Van Buren, 10:17.31; 8. Daniel Clemments, Rogers, 10:20.10.
110 HURDLES 1. Ben Pearson, Bentonville, 15.94; 2. Landon Proctor, Rogers, 15.96; 3. Eli Brooks, Bentonville, 16.04; 4. Isaac Chapman, Rogers, 16.46; 5. Dwight Johnson, FS Southside, 16.75; 6. Ryan Easton Greenwood, 46.10; 6. Japheth Barnhill, Alma, 46.35; 7. Edwin Martinez, Don Tyson School of Innovation, 46.43; 8. Isaac Chapman, Rogers, 46.48.
400 RELAY 1. Bentonville, 43.10; 2. Alma, 44.19; 3 Greenwood, 45.95; 4. Rogers, 46.64.
800 RELAY 1. Rogers, 1:36.62; 2 .FS Northside, 1:38.51; 3. Greenland, 1:39.99; 4. West Fork, 1:49.66.
1,600 RELAY 1. Bentonville, 3:27.16; 2. Springdale, 3:33.56; 3. Rogers, 3:34.42; 4 FS Southside, 3:35.70; 5. Alma, 3:42.36; 6. Greenwood, 3:43.70; 7. Greenland, 3:45.00; 8. Van Buren, 3:45.46.
3,200 RELAY 1. Bentonville, 8:01.23; 2. Har-Ber, 8:24.96; 3. Springdale, 8:33.46; 4. Rogers, 8:43.52; 5. Van Buren, 9:00.46; 6. FS Southside, 9:14.27; 7. Greenwood, 9:44.29; 8. FS Northside, 9:45.68.
DISCUS 1. Isaac Chapman, Rogers, 152-0; 2. Ethan Dunn, FS Southside, 146-0.5; 3. Loagin Jacobs, Bentonville West, 141-4; 4. D'Alessandro Lugo, Springdale, 137-5; 5. Max Meredith, Greenland, 136-5; 6. Dakota Stallings, Alma, 133-0.5.
HIGH JUMP 1. Mofe Adelusimo, Bentonville, 6-2; 2.Christian Farrow, Bentonville, 6-0; 3. Micah Magsam, Bentonville, 6-0; 4. Kent Decoster, Greenwood, 5-10; 5. ZaMarion Manuel, Springdale, 5-10; 6. (tie) Easton Carter, Greenwood, and Isaac Waldrop, Rogers, 5-8; 8. Mason Dobbins, Har-Ber, 5-8.
LONG JUMP 1. Cam Massey, FS Northside, 22-2.5; 2. TKavion King, FS Northside; 21-11; 3. Tobey Sayaxomphou, Van Buren, 20-5; 4. John Verkamp, Bentonville, 19-11.5; 5. Drew Brasuell, Van Buren; 19-5.25; 6. Bliyge Cook, Har-Ber, 18-11.75; 7. Carson Hayter, Springdale, 17-0; 8. Bryce Essex, Har-Ber, 16-10.75.
POLE VAULT 1. Zack Harrell, Bentonville, 14-0; 2. Shane Luttrell, Bentonville, 13-0; 3. Zane Krause, Van Buren, 13-0; 4. Daniel Mann, Rogers, 12-0; 5. Charlie Weber, Har-Ber, 12-0; 6. (tie) Josh Allen, Greenwood, and Ethan Chaplain, Bentonville, 12-0; 8. (tie) Isaac Chapracki, Rogers, and Paul Kaelin, FS Southside, 11-6.
SHOT PUT 1. Cooper Anderson, FS Southside, 49-10; 2. Isaac Chapman, Rogers, 48-7; 3. Max Meredith, Greenland, 47-6.5; 4. Tevin Tate, Springdale, 47-3.5; 5. John Brandenburg, Bentonville, 46-6; 6. Hayden Chaffey, FS Southside, 43-9.5; 7. Ethan Eddy, Bentonville West, 42-2; 8. Will Neumann, Bentonville, 42-0.
TRIPLE JUMP 1. Demetrius Parish, Alma, 41-11; 2. Tobey Sayaxomphou, Van Buren, 41-5.75; 3. Liam Bradney, Bentonville, 41-1.25; 4. Parker Schatzman, Bentonville, 39-4.25; 5. Manuel David, Bentonville, 39-3.25; 6. Chase Keller, Rogers, 38-10.5; 7. Nicholas Molano, Rogers, 38-4.5; 8. Cole Thompson, Har-Ber, 34-1.