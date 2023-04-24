Proposed referendum to repeal LEARNS Act rejected by Arkansas' attorney general

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin rejected a proposed referendum to repeal the LEARNS Act, calling the question’s language misleading.

Under state law, the attorney general is tasked with reviewing a proposed referendum’s ballot title before volunteers can begin gathering signatures to get the question the ballot. In a letter to Steve Grappe, executive director of Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students, the group behind the repeal effort, Griffin rejected the proposed referendum’s wording for being misleading.

Griffin said the proposed ballot title and popular name for the referendum could mislead voters because it is “worded in a way that a vote for or against the issue would actually be a vote for the outcome opposite of what the voter intends.”

“Because nothing in your popular name or ballot title indicates the impact of a vote for or against the measure, I must reject your draft and instruct you to redesign it,” Griffin said in the letter.

Grappe said he formed the ballot question committee to repeal the LEARNS Act over concerns of the law’s voucher program and what critics perceive as a lack of state funding for teacher raises.

“We believe that this is politically motivated,” Grappe said. “We have met disorganization and resistance from the [Attorney General’s] office from the beginning of this process.”

Citizens have 90 days after the legislative session ends May 1 to get a referendum’s application approved and collect the necessary signatures, meaning the group behind the LEARNS Act repeal will still have opportunities to amend and resubmit their proposed ballot title and popular name.

The state’s constitution allows citizens the ability to repeal laws passed by the state Legislature through a referendum. To get the referendum on the ballot, Grappe's group would need at least 54,522 signatures from registered voters, which is 6% of the votes cast in the last gubernatorial election.



