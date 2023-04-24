Public comment sought on latest plans for Arkansas 112 in Fayetteville

The Arkansas Department of Transportation wants public input on its proposed revised design plans for Arkansas 112 from Truckers Drive to Howard Nickell Road in Fayetteville and a new traffic signal on U.S. 412 in Tontitown.

The Arkansas 1112 meeting will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Mount Comfort Church of Christ, 3249 W. Mount Comfort Road in Fayetteville.

The public may view meeting materials and provide written comments; comments will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. May 12.

For those unable to attend, the video presentation and comment forms should be available online at the Transportation Department's website after Thursday's meeting.

A Spanish translation of the presentation will available on the website.

Submit online comment forms to ARDOT or print the form and mail it to: Environmental Division, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR 72209.

If you do not have internet access, please contact Karla Sims at (501) 569-2949 or karla.sims@ardot.gov to ask questions about the proposed project.

The Tontitown traffic signal is an online public involvement meeting about the proposed changes to plans to install a traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 412 and Klenc Road in Tontitown.

The purpose of this project is to add a left turn and improve safety on Klenc Road. No additional lanes will be added on U.S. 412.

The project is scheduled to begin construction in late 2023.

To access the prerecorded presentation and offer comments, click this link: https://vpiph01-template-job-040854-en-ardot.hub.arcgis.com/. This website will provide the same project information and handouts that would be presented at an in-person meeting.

Comments will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 8.

A Spanish translation of the presentation is available on the website.

