Pulaski County jail escapee recaptured Monday in Little Rock

Little Rock police have recaptured an inmate who escaped the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility on Wednesday, according to a Monday update from the sheriff's office.





Henri Hatten, 56, is now facing a felony escape charge. Hatten was spotted by deputies with the detention facility at 410 South University Ave. in Little Rock around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.





According to the sheriff's office, he was taken into custody "without incident" and with assistance from Little Rock police.





Hatten's escape was first reported on Wednesday after an early morning headcount revealed he had escaped.





Further investigation showed that Hatten had escaped from the facility's exercise yard, through an exterior fence.





The detention facility's patrol division, deputies and detectives were all involved in the search for Hatten. Deputies from the warrants/judicial division were also involved, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.





Prior to his escape, Hatten had pled guilty to a domestic battery charge and unrelated drug charge, and had received a 35-year sentence in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.



