Razorbacks dealing with key injuries across roster

FAYETTEVILLE -- Jace Bohrofen can play all three outfield positions for the University of Arkansas baseball team.

Unfortunately for the Razorbacks, Bohrofen can't play them all at the same time.

The No. 5 Razorbacks (30-10, 11-7 SEC) are hurting, especially in the outfield, after being swept at Georgia, capped by their 9-8 loss on Saturday.

Starting center fielder Tavian Joseberger, Arkansas' leadoff hitter and offensive catalyst batting .322 with 40 runs scored, suffered a left hamstring injury in the fourth inning on Saturday and had to leave the game.

"Yeah, it's a concern," Razorbacks Coach Dave Horn said when asked about a timetable for Josenberger's return. "Those usually take some time, so I'm going to say it's going to take some time."

Josenberger became the second Arkansas outfielder injured in the last two weeks.

Starting left fielder Jared Wegner, batting .351 with team-highs of 12 home runs and 41 RBI, suffered a hairline fracture of his left thumb sliding into third base in the first inning of the Razorbacks' 21-5 victory over the University of Arkansas-Little Rock on April 11.

Wegner underwent surgery and could be ready to return for Arkansas' series against South Carolina May 12-14, Van Horn said, and definitely should be back for a series at Vanderbilt May 18-20 to end the regular season.

Parker Rowland, who had won the starting catcher's job, didn't play against Georgia because of a back injury.

Hudson Polk started at catcher in all three games at Georgia. He's batting .167 -- Rowland also has struggled offensively with a .202 average -- but Polk went 2 for 6 in the last two games against the Bulldogs and on Saturday had two RBI with a home run and sacrifice fly.

"I thought Polk had a really good day," Van Horn said. "He drove in a couple runs and caught well and blocked well. He really came through for us this weekend for the most part."

With Bohrofen moving from right field to left after Wegner's injury, Kendall Diggs has started the last seven games in right after being the primary DH.

Diggs, batting .344 with 8 home runs, 39 RBI and team-high 32 walks, has continued to hit, and improved his outfield defense. Since becoming the starting right fielder, Diggs is batting .333 (9 of 27) in seven games with one error.

"Every single game, I'm getting more comfortable," Diggs said last week after the Razorbacks beat the University of Central Arkansas 6-3. "It's really good to get some live reps, in-game reps."

Diggs had three notable defensive plays in the Georgia series when he leaped and caught a potential home-run ball from Will David, made a catch at the wall and had a diving catch to take away a hit.

"Kendall seems to be getting better day by day and game by game," Van Horn said. "I mean, give him credit. Little shaky at first, and now I think he seems to be getting comfortable there, where he just goes out and runs them down.

"He's not making it look easy every time, but he's had some tough plays, and he's come up with them."

Ben McLaughlin, an infielder who also has pitched in two games, replaced Diggs as the DH and batted .381 (8 of 21) the last seven games.

Bohrofen, batting .372 with 10 home runs and 33 RBI, moved from left field to center after Josenberger was injured and Hunter Grimes came in to play left.

Grimes, batting .278 (5 for 18) on the season, was 0 for 3 on Saturday with three strikeouts.

"Guys work hard every day," Van Horn said of the backups. "We told them there were going to be times where we were going to have to battle a little bit, and guys are going to have to step it up.

"They're going to be in the lineup at the blink of an eye -- bang. Somebody gets hurt, and next thing you know, you're in the middle of the battle of the big game.

"It's like Grimes. All of a sudden he's in the game. It didn't go great for him at the plate. He fought a little bit, but he never put the bat on the ball, and he's better than that.

"Hopefully, when he gets his time, he can come through for us."

Arkansas plays at Missouri State on Tuesday night, then resumes SEC play against Texas A&M on Thursday night at Baum-Walker Stadium.

"We'll probably have to make some adjustments this week," Van Horn said. "Move guys around to play other positions."

Arkansas has been down three pitchers for most of the season.

Jaxon Wiggins, a projected No. 1 starter, underwent Tommy John surgery to repair a torn elbow ligament before the season started.

Reliever Koty Frank suffered a torn lat muscle after appearing in six games and is out for the season. Closer Brady Tygart has been out since March 1 when he suffered an elbow injury.

Van Horn said he expects Tygart to make his return this weekend against the Aggies.

Dylan Carter has become a key reliever in Tygart's absence, but Van Horn said he wasn't available to pitch Saturday -- when the Bulldogs scored five runs in the ninth inning to overcome an 8-4 deficit -- after pitching 2 2/3 innings in Thursday night's opener won by Georgia 6-5.

"He's having just a little bit of soreness," Van Horn said of Carter. "And he hasn't had much soreness, just normal stuff. But we just felt like we didn't want to hurt him, obviously, and we didn't feel like we could put him in there."

After the Razorbacks suffered an SEC series sweep for the first time since losing three games at Mississippi State in 2018, they've fallen to second in the West behind No. 1 LSU (32-7, 12-5).

"We're just trying to patch this thing together until we can get all of our guys back," Van Horn said. "We've just got to win enough games to get to a regional, because there's going to be a lot of conference games played without our guys, and we've got to find a way to win."