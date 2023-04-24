Razorbacks fall to ’Cats in finale

Kentucky scored three runs in the first two innings Sunday and avoided being swept by the University of Arkansas with a 3-1 victory at John Cropp Stadium.

The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the 11th-ranked Razorbacks (34-13, 11-7 SEC), and it snapped a six-game SEC losing streak for the 20th-ranked Wildcats.

Kentucky (27-15-1, 8-10) grabbed an early lead when Taylor Ebbs hit a two-run home run to left center off Arkansas starter Callie Turner. It was her fifth home runs of the year.

The Wildcats got two runners aboard with one out in the second inning, so Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel went to the bullpen and replaced Turner with freshman left-hander Robyn Herron.

Kayla Kowalik hit a one-out RBI single to extend the Wildcats' lead to 3-0, but Kentucky left the bases loaded to end the inning.

The run was charged to Turner, who took the loss with 3 runs on 4 hits and 2 walks in 1 1/3 innings.

Herron pitched a scoreless third inning before Deifel turned to right-handed senior ace Chenise Delce to begin the fourth. Herron pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings with 2 hits allowed and 1 walk.

Delce was the first Arkansas pitcher to retire all three batters she faced when she worked a quick fifth inning. She did so against the top of the Wildcats' lineup, highlighted by two of the SEC's top three hitters in Erin Coffel (.432 batting average) and Kayla Kowalik (.440).

Sophomore right fielder Kacie Hoffmann put the Razorbacks on the scoreboard in the fifth inning when she led off with a solo home run to right field.

In the three innings she pitched, Delce quieted a dangerous Kentucky offense. She faced 9 batters and had 7 strikeouts with no hits allowed.

Arkansas did not get any run support over the final 2 innings and finished the game with 5 runners stranded on 6 hits.

Rylin Hedgecock and Hoffmann each finished with two hits while Raigan Kramer and Cylie Halvorson had one apiece. Kentucky had six hits, all from different players.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to conclude their Bluegrass State stay with a matchup against Western Kentucky at 6 p.m. Central today. The game will stream on the Hilltopper Sports Satellite Network, which can be accessed on Facebook.