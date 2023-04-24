Remember those stinky Bradford pear trees at the Pulaski County courthouse?





On Dec. 30, 2008, under the headline "No tears shed over order to remove courthouse's unpopular pear trees," the Democrat-Gazette reported that Little Rock urban foresters were felling a dozen large, diseased and fragile Bradford pear trees at the Pulaski County Courthouse.

Reporter John Lynch wrote that "the leisure suit of the plant world" was about to be "as dead as disco."

County Judge Buddy Villines, starting into his 10th term in office, said he did not know who had planted the decorative pears at the courthouse, but they had become a danger to pedestrians and to traffic on Broadway. Their lollipop shape made the trees' limbs prone to breaking, and frequent maintenance didn't correct that problem. Many of them were diseased.

Villines said, "It's not a good street tree."

Bradford pear is a cultivar of Pyrus calleryana, or the Callery pear, a native to China and Vietnam. They grow large quickly and cover themselves with white flowers for about two weeks in spring. While many flowering trees are pollinated by insects attracted to sweet smells, Callery pear blossoms are primarily pollinated by flies, which like foul odors. And so the male trees emit a characteristic chemical odor that some people liken to dead fish.

Little Rock lawyer John Baker, founder of the nonprofit Tree Streets, took time from his vacation to denounce the pear trees for the paper. His volunteer organization had planted and pruned close to 1,000 trees downtown.

"They are pretty much the biggest scam perpetrated on the tree-growing public ... like the Edsel was perpetrated on the car-buying public," he said. He added that Tree Streets had never planted a Bradford pear, "and we never will."

Among courthouse visitors and tree experts Lynch quoted, none praised the pear trees. In contrast, Villines had taken heat three years earlier, when county employees over-pruned six willow oaks at the courthouse, forcing them to be destroyed.



