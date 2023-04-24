Solar success

It appears that the sun continues to shine on the University of Arkansas. So much good news comes from the Hill that it's hard to pick what to highlight; here's just one to shed a little light, if you will, on the forward thinking of those in charge.

The UA Board of Trustees is all set to sign an agreement with Arkansas based Scenic Hill Solar to provide power to the UA system for the next 25 years.

The estimated cost savings for the system come in at $150 million over that time frame. And for those who are into instant gratification, it checks that box, too. The deal is estimated to provide nearly $4 million in savings in the first year.

If these numbers hold up, we can see why Scenic Hill was chosen by the UA Solar Committee. What? There is one?

Yes, the University of Arkansas system has a Solar Committee, and its members chose Scenic, over two others, all of whom responded to a request for proposals. The committee is made up of representatives of all campuses, divisions and units of the UA system. We've said it before, but an abundance of trees does not make a state backwoods.

The paper reports that Scenic, headquartered in Little Rock, "will provide all the capital costs, design, permitting, installation, utility interconnection, and maintenance of the solar arrays and energy, while the system--through its campuses and units--will purchase the entire output of the arrays at specified, fixed rates for energy."

Hmm . . . a stable energy bill? That's a new one.

We know more than a few utility customers in Arkansas, Oklahoma and the Texarkana area who would enjoy knowing what to expect their natural gas bill to be, at least a ballpark figure, on a month-to-month basis.

At any rate, last time we checked, stable prices for anything are good for budgeting purposes and wildly varying prices are not.

Morril Harriman, chairman of the board of trustees said, "This is a very exciting project." You bet it is, Mr. Chairman. Well done.