Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper STORM COVERAGE Arkansas News Legislature LEARNS Guide Sports Public Notices Obits Puzzles Newsletters Archive Core Values Opinion
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Special elections in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Stickers await voters Tuesday June 14, 2022 at the Washington County Courthouse in Fayetteville. Early voting is for the republican runoff election. For information about voting see https://www.washingtoncountyar.gov/government/departments-a-e/county-clerk Visit nwaonline.com/220615Daily/ for daily galleries. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

The following is a list of races and issues on the May 9 special election ballots in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's circulation area. Early voting begins May 2. The last day to register to vote in the election is April 10.

Benton County

Pea Ridge School Board

Zone 1

Ryan Heckman

Adam Yager

Rogers School Board

Zone 2

Curtis Clements

Siloam Springs School Board

Zone 3

Aric Berthold

Gary Wheat

Northwest Arkansas Community College

Millage restoration

Beaver Lake Fire District

Dues

Boone County

Bergman School Board

Position 1

Regina Chism

Don Mahler

Harrison School Board

At-large

Kelley McLaughlin

Michael Bardwell

Johnson County

Lamar School Board

Zone 3

Amiee Freeman

Bryan Warren

Logan County

Scranton School Board

Position 4

Joe Koch

Britt Schluterman

Josh Terry

Madison County

Huntsville School Board

Zone 2

Steve Brannan

Natalie Swofford

Scott County

Waldron School Board

Position 4

James Almon

Stanley Cottrell Jr.

Sebastian County

Greenwood School Board

Zone 1

Patricia Black

Zone 6

Kelli Griffith-Henning

Mansfield School Board

Zone 3

Owen Dale Edwards

Washington County

Fayetteville School Board

At-large, Position 2

Heather Clouse

Keaton Smith

Springdale School Board

At-large, Position 2

McCaslin Cook

Donald Tippett

Lincoln

0.625% sales tax extension

Bond payoff

Community Building

Springdale

1% sales tax extension

2018 bond payoff

2020 bond payoff

Streets

Parks

Fire Department

Senior Center

Tontitown

Fire dues

Print Headline: Special elections

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT