FOOTBALL

North Texas TE to transfer to Arkansas

North Texas tight end transfer Var'Keyes Gumms committed to University of Arkansas on Sunday.

He arrived in Fayetteville on Friday for an official visit and left Sunday.

"I chose Arkansas because, back to the community and back to the football team in general, I feel like it's a perfect fit," Gumms said. "They need tight ends here. It's a tight end-heavy offense, it's not too far from home and it's still in the South."

Gumms, 6-3, 235 pounds, announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal March 23 and had offers from Arkansas, Oregon, Brigham Young, Colorado, Utah, West Virginia and other schools.

"I loved the visit. I love the people in Arkansas," he said. "I loved the fans. I feel like I can play a real big role here at Arkansas, not just build the football team, but build the community, too, to get things back rocking. I see the potential if games start being won around here.

"I see the potential of the fan base, of the community, and even the football staff."

He was named a second-team Freshman All-American last season as a redshirt freshman at North Texas. He also earned first-team All-Conference USA honors by the league's coaches.

Gumms played in 14 games with 6 starts, and had 34 receptions for 458 yards and 5 touchdowns.

He is the 13th transfer to pledge to the Razorbacks since last season.

-- Richard Davenport

WOMEN'S GOLF

HSU leads GAC Championships

Paced by a 1-under 71 round from Lily Nelson, the Great American Conference Freshman of the Year, Henderson State University finished Sunday's opening round of the GAC Women's Golf Championships in the lead at Hot Springs Country Club.

Nelson collected three birdies as part of her first round. All five participants for the Reddies finished in the top 12 as they collectively posted 5-over 293. Daphney Tilton, a second-team All-GAC performer, shared second place with a 1-over 73. Gracen Blount, the GAC Player of the Year, carded a 2-over 74. Jinna Boonbumroongsuk, a unanimous First-Team honoree, registered a 3-over 75 and Allie Bianchi, also unanimous First-Team selection, shot a 5-over 77.

Southwestern Oklahoma State was second followed by Southern Nazarene. Southern Arkansas University and Oklahoma Baptist are in a tie for fourth, followed by Harding University, Arkansas Tech University, the University of Arkansas-Monticello and Northwestern Oklahoma State.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

SE Oklahoma State wins GAC title

Southeastern Oklahoma State overcame three deficits to earn a 4-3 win against top-seeded Arkansas Tech University and capture the Great American Conference Women's Tennis Championships title on Sunday in Bentonville.

The Golden Suns (12-8) earned the doubles point when the teams of Daniela Baez and Sofia Beggiatto and Aastha Dargude and Lea Grinberg won on the No. 2 and No. 1 lines, respectively.

Meaghan Butler put the Golden Suns on the brink as she overcame a first-set loss and beat Aswal Rhythm in three sets.

The deciding match came down to Dargude and Sara Gonzalez. Gonzalez won the first set in a tiebreak. Dargude answered by taking the second set, 6-3. With the third set deadlocked at 4-4, Gonzalez held her serve then broke Dargude to secure the decisive point.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services