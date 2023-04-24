Streaking Pittsburgh off to best start since 1992

PITTSBURGH -- Vince Velasquez struck out 10 in seven innings, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds 2-0 on Sunday for their seventh consecutive victory.

It was the most strikeouts for Velasquez (3-2) since May 10, 2018, when he had 12 for the Phillies against the Giants. He allowed two hits and walked two.

"Sometimes, you could be dominant and locate everything in the bullpen and when it goes to the game, you could be out of whack, out of sync," Velasquez said. "I wasn't trying to overthrow. Wasn't trying to locate too much. It was just staying within myself and trusting the stuff I have."

The Pirates improved to 16-7 for the franchise's best start since its last division title in 1992. Pittsburgh allowed six runs in the four-game series against Cincinnati after outscoring the Rockies 33-9 across a three-game sweep in Colorado.

It is Pittsburgh's longest streak since winning 11 in a row in 2018.

David Bednar struck out two in the ninth for his eighth save, finishing a four-hitter.

Pittsburgh jumped in front in the first against Greene (0-1). Ke'Bryan Hayes led off with a double to the gap in right-center. He moved to third on Tucupita Marcano's single and scampered home when Andrew McCutchen grounded into a double play.

"It was really important. Hunter Greene is good," Pirates Manager Derek Shelton said. "In games like this, where the margin of error is going to be so small, you have to make sure you take advantage of every opportunity."

Greene allowed 4 hits, struck out 6 and walked 2 in his best start of the season, but Cincinnati dropped its sixth consecutive game. The Reds have scored six runs during the slide.

DODGERS 7, CUBS 3 Mookie Betts homered and drove in four runs in his first career start at shortstop, leading Los Angeles past Chicago.

GIANTS 5, METS 4 Joc Pederson scored from first base on Mike Yastrzemski's one-out double in the eighth inning, sending San Francisco to a win over New York.

PADRES 7, DIAMONDBACKS 5 Yu Darvish (1-2) pitched effectively into the sixth inning before leaving with an apparent injury, and the San Diego beat Arizona

PHILLIES 9, ROCKIES 3 Trea Turner hit one of Philadelphia's four home runs and Zack Wheeler (2-1) struck out 11 in six innings to lead Philadelphia over Colorado.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 4, ROYALS 3 Taylor Ward, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit consecutive home runs in the sixth inning, and Los Angeles hung on for a victory over Kansas City.

BLUE JAYS 5, YANKEES 1 Kevin Gausman (2-2) struck out 11 in seven shutout innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Daulton Varsho hit back-to-back homers, and Toronto handed New York its first series loss this season.

ORIOLES 2, TIGERS 1 (10) Adam Frazier dashed home on a wild pitch by Mason Englert (0-1) in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift Baltimore over Detroit for its sixth consecutive victory.

RANGERS 5, ATHLETICS 2 Jacob deGrom (2-0) struck out 11 in six innings as AL West-leading Texas beat major league-worst Oakland.

RAYS 4, WHITE SOX 1 Tampa Bay hit two more home runs, beating slumping Chicago for its 13th consecutive home win to begin the season.

INTERLEAGUE

ASTROS 5, BRAVES 2 Pinch-hitter Corey Julks had a go-ahead single in the ninth and Houston defeated Atlanta.

CARDINALS 7, MARINERS 3 Lars Nootbaar homered on the first pitch of the game, Nolan Gorman added a three-run shot and St. Louis beat Seattle to prevent a three-game sweep.

GUARDIANS 7, MARLINS 4 Logan Allen (1-0) struck out eight over six innings in his major league debut and Cleveland beat Miami.

RED SOX 12, BREWERS 5 Masataka Yoshida homered twice during Boston's nine-run outburst in the eighth inning against Milwaukee.

TWINS 3, NATIONALS 1 Jorge Polanco homered as Minnesota defeated Washington.

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Vince Velasquez delivers during the first inning of baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)



A Pittsburgh Pirates fans waves a "Jolly Roger" flag and holds a broom to celebrate the Pirates' sweeping of a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds in a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)



Pittsburgh Pirates' Jack Suwinski celebrates as he stands on second base after driving in a run with a double off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Fernando Cruz during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)



Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen (22) singles off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (not shown) during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

