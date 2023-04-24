Structurlam files for bankruptcy protection, announces sale

Structurlam Mass Timber Corp, announced Monday it has filed for bankruptcy protection and agreed to sell the company’s Conway plant and its Canadian assets for $60 million, pending court approval.





Structurlam, the leading mass timber manufacturer in North America, entered the asset-purchase agreement with Mercer International Inc., a global forest products company.





The Conway facility opened in 2021 in a project that was pitched as a long-term $90 million investment to establish Structurlam’s first North American plant. The investment was tied to a deal to produce 1.7 million cubic feet of timber for Walmart’s new corporate headquarters in Bentonville.





In January, the company suspend operations in Conway after Walmart canceled work with the manufacturer. The move led to about 144 employees being laid off.





“I am delighted and grateful for Mercer’s vote of confidence in Structurlam and in its leadership in the mass timber industry,” Structurlam Chief Executive Officer Matthew Karmel said in a statement. “It is especially rewarding given the difficult period the company has had since suspending its operations in Arkansas mid-January, and it will help in normalizing the plant operations going forward.”





Mercer’s purchase is subject to a better offer in a court-monitored process. Mercer has operations in Canada, Germany and a plant in Seattle, Wash.