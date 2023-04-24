Tanya Tucker comes to Fayetteville this fall

Two-time Grammy winner Tanya Tucker will perform in Fayetteville at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Walton Arts Center.

The newest inductee to the Country Music Hall of Fame will perform her hits such as "Soon," "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane," "It's a Little Too Late," "Trouble," "Texas (When I Die)," "If It Don't Come Easy" and "Strong Enough To Bend." Her collection of songs includes 23 top 40 albums and a stellar string of 56 top 40 singles, 10 of which reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard country charts.

Tickets to the show are $35-$69 plus fees and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday at waltonartscenter.org, by visiting the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by calling 479-443-5600.