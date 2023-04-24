The A’s are bad, but they’re not alone

NEW YORK -- The sorry plight of the Oakland Athletics, which came to a head last week with the announcement the team will be pulling up stakes and heading to a new ballpark in Las Vegas, is the most glaring example of the bigger problem vexing baseball -- the lack of competitiveness on and off the field -- that was clearly not sufficiently addressed in the most recent collective bargaining agreement.

In at least a half-dozen cities, they are charging major league prices to see what are essentially minor league baseball teams.

Going into the weekend, the hapless A's along with the Royals, Rockies, Reds, Nationals and Tigers had a combined run differential of minus-261. At the same time, the A's, Marlins, Royals, Reds and Pirates were all averaging under 17,000 fans per game. Any way you look at it, this is not a good look for baseball.

But nothing has been more of a black eye for baseball this year than the A's with their dilapidated stadium and disaster of an owner in John Fisher. After two years of wrangling with county and city officials about a new stadium in Oakland -- while at the same time investing nothing in the team itself or maintenance on his present stadium -- it was announced Wednesday that Fisher, the billionaire Gap tycoon, had signed a binding agreement to purchase land by the Las Vegas Strip to build a $1.5 billion, 35,000-seat stadium for 2027.

This present A's team is on its way to being one of the worst in modern baseball history. With only one of their starting pitchers with an ERA under 7.00 and six of their regulars hitting .220 or worse, the A's pitchers as of Friday were last in the majors with a 7.71 ERA with by far the most walks while their hitters were averaging a 27th-worst 3.42 runs per game. Their -86 run differential after 18 games was the worst of any team in 35 years and second worst since 1900.

If Fisher's threadbare A's and the aged dump of a Coliseum they play in haven't been enough of an embarrassment to Commissioner Rob Manfred, what about next year, the final year on their Coliseum lease, when they'll be lame ducks?

But Manfred should also be very concerned about all the other low-hanging fruit on his tree:

Cincinnati has long been one of the best baseball towns in America and yet, under present owner Bob Castellini, one of the biggest revenue-sharing whiners, the Reds are on their way to their eighth losing full season in nine years, with an average attendance of 17,210, which is 8,000 less than the MLS soccer team in Cincinnati.

In Kansas City, another great baseball town, the Royals are fielding a team almost as bad as the A's with six semi-regulars hitting .200 or lower, and looking at their seventh consecutive losing season with an average attendance of 15,874. At least in the Royals' case they have an owner who cares and will spend when the time is right in John Sherman, but he has been betrayed by his baseball people who, other than Bobby Witt Jr., have done a terrible job of developing players despite consistently high draft picks.

Despite playing in one of the most aesthetically pleasing stadiums in baseball -- and also getting off to a decent start -- the Marlins have the second lowest average attendance (13,143) in baseball. This is because their owner, Bruce Sherman, grossly overpaid ($1.2 billion) for the team in 2017 and, as a result, has not spent the money on marketing the team in Miami, and will never spend what it takes to compete with Braves, Mets and Phillies in the NL East.

The Pirates, who have had six losing seasons in the last seven, are another team off to a surprisingly good start despite losing their star shortstop Oneil Cruz for at least four months with a broken ankle, but they are drawing an average of only 16,461.

The Colorado Rockies, who have had four consecutive losing seasons, are off to another terrible start (6-15, -47 run differential) going into the weekend, but their attendance is surprisingly holding steady at 15th ranked 27,395. The fans in Denver are great but they are never going to sniff a World Series until they are liberated from Dick Monfort, the most incompetent owner in baseball who last year bid against himself to sign Kris Bryant for $182 million over seven years and in 2021 kicked in an additional $50 million to the Cardinals to take Rockies' mainstay third baseman Nolan Arenado.