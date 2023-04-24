Tontitown man’s felony arrest connected to son’s ear piercing

TONTITOWN -- A video of police entering a man's home to arrest him in connection with piercing his son's ear recently went viral.

Jeremy Sherland, 45, of Tontitown was arrested Thursday in connection with performing body art on a person under 18, third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental operations.

He was released from the Washington County Detention Center late Saturday on $1,500 bond, according to the jail's website.

The video, apparently recorded by Sherland's son, shows four Tontitown police officers enter the home, handcuff Sherland and escort him out to nearby police cars.

The video shows Sherland laughing when officers inform him of what he's being arrested for. It also shows Sherland briefly resist as an officer tries to pull him out the door.

The camera follows officers as they escort him away. A voice from behind the camera at one point says, "I wanted my ears pierced."

The Tontitown Police Department issued a news release on its Facebook page Saturday about the incident.

A Springdale police school resource officer contacted the Tontitown Police Department on Thursday about conducting a welfare check on a juvenile male who lives in Tontitown, according to the release.

The resource officer said the boy came to school with a piercing in his left ear. While in class, the boy was heard saying his father was drunk and put him in a chokehold, then "shoved the piercing in his ear," according to the release.

Tontitown officers responded to the residence and contacted the boy's father, identified as Sherland. He admitted to piercing his son's ear, the release states. When officers attempted to investigate, Sherland refused to let officers speak with his son and refused to answer questions, according to the release.

Officers left the residence and contacted Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett's office.

The news release cited Arkansas law that states, "A person shall not perform body art on a person under 16 years of age, regardless of parental consent." Also, "It is unlawful to perform body art in any unlicensed facility." Violation of this law is a Class D felony, according to the release.

Officers returned to the residence to arrest Sherland.

"Officers asked Jeremy to step outside, Jeremy refused standing in the doorway with his hands behind the door and wall posturing himself," the release states. "Officers told Jeremy he was under arrest and explained the probable cause for the arrest. Jeremy refused to comply. Officers then took him into custody."