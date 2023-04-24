Using Odds to Predict Who the Ravens Will Take With Their First-Round Pick

The Ravens have the 22nd pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. Though it remains a guessing game as to who general manager Eric DeCosta and his team of scouts and player personnel evaluators will select, the oddsmakers predict it will be a cornerback. If theyre right, it will be the second consecutive draft Baltimore looks to bolster their secondary with a first-round selection. The Ravens drafted safety Kyle Hamilton with the 14th overall pick in 2022 and have gone with a defensive player in the first round in two of the last three years.

SI Sportsbook Odds:

What Position Will the Ravens Select in the First Round?

Cornerback -110

Wide Receiver +175

Defensive Lineman +550

Quarterback: +1000

Offensive Lineman +1400

Running Back +2500

Linebacker +5000

Safety +6600

Tight End +8000

Cornerback is clearly the heavy favorite for the Ravens first-round pick and that position does fit a need according to the team-by-team draft need list.

Which cornerbacks are worthy of a first-round pick?

According to Sports Illustrateds Top 100 big board, Oregons Christian Gonzalez is the top cornerback prospect in this years class. But its unlikely hell be available when the Ravens call in their selection. Devon Witherspoon (Illinois), Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State), Kelee Ringo (Georgia) and Cam Smith (South Carolina) are also strong possibilities for the Ravens.

Though the team did just sign Odell Beckham Jr., the contract is only for one year. The Ravens went with a wide receiver in the first round in two of their last four drafts (Marquise Brown in 2019 and Rashod Bateman in 2021). This years crop of pass catchers is fairly deep, so going receiver in the first round may not be in DeCostas plan. Then again, given the lack of production from their receiving corps the last two seasons, a young playmaker could very well be in the mix for Baltimore when they are on the clock Thursday night. In fact, our latest mock draft has the Ravens selecting TCUs Quentin Johnston with the 22nd pick.

The payout on receiver being the pick has a nice return of $175 for each $100 wagered, whereas bettors would have to wager $110 to win $100 if they decide cornerback will indeed be the Ravens pick. And for those that dont believe Lamar Jackson will return to the "Charm City," perhaps the quarterback prop is enticing. Afterall, the 10-to-1 odds certainly are.