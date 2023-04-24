Waiting on air conditioners causes a delay in Benton County offices’ move

BENTONVILLE -- The moving of some Benton County offices will take a little longer than expected.

Benton County's Quorum Court approved in December a plan to renovate and pay for more office space in Rogers for the assessor, collector and other county departments.

County Judge Barry Moehring proposed moving those offices to 2111 W. Walnut St. in Rogers -- what is called the Rogers Annex, adjacent to the Frisco Station Mall -- where the county Election Commission is located.

The county will lease more space at the annex and renovate the building to be used for the collector's and assessor's offices.

Brian Beeson, county facilities director, said the work was expected to be completed in June or early July, but the moves now will probably take place in September.

Beeson said air conditioners need to be installed at the annex and will arrive in August. All the inside work will be completed by then and remaining work will be installing the units, he said.

The project's estimated cost was $2.35 million, but it's now $3.1 million with the added costs of the air conditioners and other work.

Rogers will have to give its approval before the assessor's and collector's offices can start working from the new location, Beeson said.

He expects the offices to be moved by September from the county's Administration Building.

The county pays $15,750 monthly for the 21,000 square feet it leases at the annex. The additional space in the building -- a former Kmart -- is 24,300 square feet and will cost $24,563.

The lease is for 10 years with three additional five-year extensions, with an annual increase of no more than 3% per year, according to Moehring.

The county will then focus on moving the Election Commission.

Kim Dennison, election coordinator for the Election Commission, said she and her staff will be out of their office by May 19 in order for the remodeling to begin for the assessor's office.

She said the office has three full-time employees and one part-time employee who will be taking the summer off. Dennison said she and her assistant coordinator will work from home while the staff assistant will have a desk set up in the area used for meetings, voting or training. She said equipment will be stored in the same area until they move to the new location.

The commission will move to the current county revenue office in Rogers shared with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration at 1428 W. Walnut St. Moehring previously said the 10,500-square-foot building, which the county owns, is in good shape, but the parking situation isn't good and the county will lose six to eight parking spots with the widening of Walnut Street.

The revenue office is moving to the annex.

Dennison doesn't expect there to be an election while they are displaced, but she said there's a May 30 deadline to submit paperwork for an election in August. She said she hasn't heard of anyone wanting to schedule a special election.

"I pray that nobody does, as this will be very difficult to navigate with everything being packed as well as having no space for meetings and testing the equipment," Dennison said.

Dennison said the commission doesn't typically meet unless there is an election happening, so Dennison said she will have to find a meeting place if it is necessary.

Beeson will present a proposal next month to the Quorum Court on how to use the vacated space in the Administration Building.

He said one project which will be completed this year is to move the Quorum Court room from the third to the first floor where the assessor's office is located. Beeson said the current Quorum Court room is 2,000 square feet and the new room will be 2,700 square feet.

"It will be easier for the public to navigate and move around, and no one has to go up and down stairs or take the elevator for early voting," he said.

Inmates will do all the demolition work, while county employees will do the remodeling work; the county will have to pay for only the dumpsters, carpeting and painting, Beeson said.