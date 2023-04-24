Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded April 13-19 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

April 13

Gary Wayne Alderson, 50, and Melissa Claire Thomas, 61, both of Fayetteville

Timothy Allen Barnett, 42, and Mercedes Garvalena, 54, both of Springdale

Hiram Eduardo Barreto Hernandez, 27, and Miguel Angel Garcia Yane, 33, both of Fayetteville

Jonatan Garcia Mendez, 36, and Maria Claudia Enriquez Fraire, 31, both of Lincoln

Grant Whitcomb Gorman, 34, and Stephanie Anne Randall, 33, both of Fayetteville

Wayne Steven Tomlinson, 52, and Elizabeth Ann Cash, 50, both of Lincoln

Teddy John Bachman, 50, and Melissa Diane Nelson, 44, both of Kennett, Mo.

Gary Scott Bell, 42, and Jillian Selene Rutherford, 25, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Filimon Diaz Savinon, 47, and Elizabeth Ramirez, 44, both of Springdale

April 14

Jesus Angel Garcia Corte, 26, Springdale, and Audrey Grace Cooper, 25, Fayetteville

Alfred Yeoman Gordon Jr., 65, and Marsha Karen Taylor, 64, both of Fayetteville

Jay Richard Jones, 78, Fayetteville, and Linda Gayle Phelps, 79, Siloam Springs

Conner Lee Judes, 27, and Uriah Rae Smith, 27, both of Shawnee, Okla.

Keitarou Koizumi, 29, and Kassidy Kalene Joyner, 26, both of Rogers

Alexandria Nicole Lane, 26, and Hailey Grace Watkins, 25, both of Fayetteville

Jorge Lopez, 30, and Candy Maria Nieto, 35, both of Springdale

Orlando Enrique Ramirez Dubois, 54, and Odilia Castaneda, 56, both of Springdale

Chace Riley Vaughan, 18, and Leana Jolene Guy, 18, both of Winslow

Luis Fernando Zaldivar, 56, and Marisol Culver, 50, both of Springdale

April 17

Todd Ross Andrews, 52, and Malinda Michelle Sharp, 51, both of Springdale

Jonathan Dale Bain, 25, and Lydia Nicole Willits, 22, both of Tontitown

Juan Pedro Hernandez Burciaga, 35, and Melissa Ann Fruge, 49, both of Fayetteville

Victor Manuel Hervert Aguilar, 38, and Tamara Monique Owl, 22, both of Springdale

Lazaro Martinez Perez, 26, and Lizeth Hernandez, 30, both of Springdale

Antane McAbee, 23, and Miah Grace Nieves, 23, both of Fayetteville

James Thomas Reid, 29, and Alexandra Reid Hutchins, 29, both of Lowell

April 18

Justin Tyler Bachman, 27, and Jasmine Marie Erickson, 24, both of Fayetteville

Caleb Rashaan Barnes, 28, and Hayley Nicole Freeman, 25, both of Tontitown

Billy Christopher Couch, 29, and April Dawn Zenteno, 26, both of Prairie Grove

James Eston Darnell, 29, and Cynthia Marie Taylor, 27, both of Prairie Grove

Ahmet Beytullah Efiloglu, 27, and Cheyenne Nicole Wise, 23, both of Fayetteville

Brian Carl Lasley, 42, and Shannon Marie Kelly, 38, both of Springdale

Shone Khei-Ra Amour Mombo Leboka, 18, and Jessica Pamela Martinez, 18, both of Fayetteville

Brian Kenny Samuel, 31, and Anna Victorea Rush-Gibbs, 31, both of Springdale

Ethan Alexander Wilson, 20, and Marlea Rene Shoemaker, 18, both of Winslow

April 19

Jessie Lee Anderson, 40, and Desiree Anne Greenfield, 28, both of Fayetteville

William Maddox Chandler, 26, and Kate Truitt, 24, both of Cave Springs

Santiago Dorado Jr., 22, Fayetteville, and Natalie Martinez Fuentes, 23, Springdale

Cole Barrett Hunton, 21, and Ava Rose Gross, 19, both of Prairie Grove

Joseph Albert Mansell, 23, and Bianca Lynn Whiteley, 25, both of Winslow

Miguel Regalado Rico, 37, and Brenda Leticia Crispin Santiago, 36, both of Springdale

Garland Max Thorn III, 33, and Emma Adelaide Whitford, 33, both of Brooklyn, N.Y.

Kailan Clay Weidner, 21, Mustang, Okla., and Margaret Elisabeth Smith, 21, Fort Worth, Texas

Seth Alan Wilken, 31, and Page Ashley Hall, 32, both of Prairie Grove