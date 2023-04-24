Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded April 13-19 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
April 13
Gary Wayne Alderson, 50, and Melissa Claire Thomas, 61, both of Fayetteville
Timothy Allen Barnett, 42, and Mercedes Garvalena, 54, both of Springdale
Hiram Eduardo Barreto Hernandez, 27, and Miguel Angel Garcia Yane, 33, both of Fayetteville
Jonatan Garcia Mendez, 36, and Maria Claudia Enriquez Fraire, 31, both of Lincoln
Grant Whitcomb Gorman, 34, and Stephanie Anne Randall, 33, both of Fayetteville
Wayne Steven Tomlinson, 52, and Elizabeth Ann Cash, 50, both of Lincoln
Teddy John Bachman, 50, and Melissa Diane Nelson, 44, both of Kennett, Mo.
Gary Scott Bell, 42, and Jillian Selene Rutherford, 25, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Filimon Diaz Savinon, 47, and Elizabeth Ramirez, 44, both of Springdale
April 14
Jesus Angel Garcia Corte, 26, Springdale, and Audrey Grace Cooper, 25, Fayetteville
Alfred Yeoman Gordon Jr., 65, and Marsha Karen Taylor, 64, both of Fayetteville
Jay Richard Jones, 78, Fayetteville, and Linda Gayle Phelps, 79, Siloam Springs
Conner Lee Judes, 27, and Uriah Rae Smith, 27, both of Shawnee, Okla.
Keitarou Koizumi, 29, and Kassidy Kalene Joyner, 26, both of Rogers
Alexandria Nicole Lane, 26, and Hailey Grace Watkins, 25, both of Fayetteville
Jorge Lopez, 30, and Candy Maria Nieto, 35, both of Springdale
Orlando Enrique Ramirez Dubois, 54, and Odilia Castaneda, 56, both of Springdale
Chace Riley Vaughan, 18, and Leana Jolene Guy, 18, both of Winslow
Luis Fernando Zaldivar, 56, and Marisol Culver, 50, both of Springdale
April 17
Todd Ross Andrews, 52, and Malinda Michelle Sharp, 51, both of Springdale
Jonathan Dale Bain, 25, and Lydia Nicole Willits, 22, both of Tontitown
Juan Pedro Hernandez Burciaga, 35, and Melissa Ann Fruge, 49, both of Fayetteville
Victor Manuel Hervert Aguilar, 38, and Tamara Monique Owl, 22, both of Springdale
Lazaro Martinez Perez, 26, and Lizeth Hernandez, 30, both of Springdale
Antane McAbee, 23, and Miah Grace Nieves, 23, both of Fayetteville
James Thomas Reid, 29, and Alexandra Reid Hutchins, 29, both of Lowell
April 18
Justin Tyler Bachman, 27, and Jasmine Marie Erickson, 24, both of Fayetteville
Caleb Rashaan Barnes, 28, and Hayley Nicole Freeman, 25, both of Tontitown
Billy Christopher Couch, 29, and April Dawn Zenteno, 26, both of Prairie Grove
James Eston Darnell, 29, and Cynthia Marie Taylor, 27, both of Prairie Grove
Ahmet Beytullah Efiloglu, 27, and Cheyenne Nicole Wise, 23, both of Fayetteville
Brian Carl Lasley, 42, and Shannon Marie Kelly, 38, both of Springdale
Shone Khei-Ra Amour Mombo Leboka, 18, and Jessica Pamela Martinez, 18, both of Fayetteville
Brian Kenny Samuel, 31, and Anna Victorea Rush-Gibbs, 31, both of Springdale
Ethan Alexander Wilson, 20, and Marlea Rene Shoemaker, 18, both of Winslow
April 19
Jessie Lee Anderson, 40, and Desiree Anne Greenfield, 28, both of Fayetteville
William Maddox Chandler, 26, and Kate Truitt, 24, both of Cave Springs
Santiago Dorado Jr., 22, Fayetteville, and Natalie Martinez Fuentes, 23, Springdale
Cole Barrett Hunton, 21, and Ava Rose Gross, 19, both of Prairie Grove
Joseph Albert Mansell, 23, and Bianca Lynn Whiteley, 25, both of Winslow
Miguel Regalado Rico, 37, and Brenda Leticia Crispin Santiago, 36, both of Springdale
Garland Max Thorn III, 33, and Emma Adelaide Whitford, 33, both of Brooklyn, N.Y.
Kailan Clay Weidner, 21, Mustang, Okla., and Margaret Elisabeth Smith, 21, Fort Worth, Texas
Seth Alan Wilken, 31, and Page Ashley Hall, 32, both of Prairie Grove