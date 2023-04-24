Washington County restaurant inspections

Editor's note: The Arkansas Department of Health is changing how it labels violations. During this process, both newer and older terms may appear.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately.

Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

April 10

Grand Village At Clear Creek

1998 W. Grand Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: A box of raw shell eggs was being stored over RTE food.

Priority foundation violations: Chili in the walk-in dated 4/8 was at 46 degrees. Facility could not produce test strips.

Core violations: There was a knife in one handwash sink and tongs in another. Vacuum-packed fish has packaging label that instructs to keep frozen. Two doors were propped open. An employee with a beard was preparing food with no beard net.

Hugo's Restaurant

25 1/2 N. Block Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: One container of chili was thawing at room temperature. Kitchen employees with beards did not have beard nets. The ice cream scoop was being stored in a container of quat sanitizer at 200 ppm.

N365

1602 E. Robinson Ave., Suite I, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee lack hair restraint. Ice scoop with the handle down (touching ice). Hot water in three-compartment sink does not have enough pressure.

White River Baseball Complex

1820 S. Armstrong Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Unable to verify Food Protection Manager certification.

April 11

Acambaro Mexican Restaurant

2605 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Chiles rellenos prepared from previous day lacked date-marking in walk-in cooler. Spray bottle with degreaser lacked common name.

Core violations: None

Blessings Golf Club - Clubhouse Restaurant

5826 Clear Creek Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Consumer advisory is present, but lacks asterisks by the product.

Core violations: The cutting board at the prep table was discolored. The self-closing mechanism of the employee restroom was disconnected.

Carmelitas Modern Mexican Cuisine

7022 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 5, Springdale

Priority violations: The person in charge shall ensure that a food employee who exhibits or reports a symptom, or who reports a diagnosed illness or a history of exposure is excluded or restricted as required by the Arkansas Department of Health. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrhoeal events that involve the discharge of vomitus or fecal matter onto surfaces in the retail food establishment.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Food items in the walk-in cooler lack a date of creation (made 4/10/23).

Doodlebugs Daycare & Preschool

1228 Brookhaven Court, Springdale

Critical violations: Open container with manufactured food items lacks date. Cottage cheese and sliced cheese in Ziploc bags.

Noncritical violations: Manual can opener is not clean.

E-Z Mart - Food StoreI

320 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Two spray bottles with chemical product do not have labels.

Noncritical violations: Test strip is not available. Current retail food permit is not posted.

El Esquimal, LLC

400 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Toilet lacks a trash can with a lid.

Khana Indian Grill

2101 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Chlorine solution measured 200 ppm.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Single-use towels being used to absorb condensation on ceiling from air vents.

La Morenita Restaurant

274 E. Robinson Ave., Suite D, Springdale

Critical violations: Cabbage at 44 degrees in ice bath. Open containers with sour cream and cheese lack date-marks. Some ready-to-eat foods do not have a date. Frozen raw chicken lacks label.

Noncritical violations: During the inspection it was identified that the facility does not have at least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service who has obtained certification as a Certified Food Protection Manager as now required by 2-102.12 of the Rules Pertaining to Retail Food Establishment. No handwash signs at handwashing sinks. Original container of sour cream is used to store other food. Retail food permit is not posted.

Olive Garden

3616 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Facility has chlorine and quat test strips, but the quat strips do not have the chart to compare concentration levels. The quat test strips were discolored.

Core violations: The handwash sink by the veggie station was out of paper towels. One sanitizer bucket in the kitchen was being stored on the floor. The ice machine scoop was resting on top of the ice machine. Two pairs of plastic tongs were melted on the food contact end. There was spilled juice in the bottom of the server station fridge. There was a build-up of ice in the walk-in freezer.

Otro Rollo, LLC

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1375, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee rinsed utensils in handwashing sink located in food preparation area. Open container with mayonnaise lacks a date-mark.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Food employee is wearing bracelet. Ice scoop is stored with handle down in contact with ice.

Penguin Ed's Barbeque

2773 E. Mission Blvd., Suite 2, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Two food employees lack beard restraints. Circular fan shrouds in the food preparation area lack cleaning.

Rib Crib

1120 Mathias Drive, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: There is a growth of a white substance on the racks in the walk-in cooler, and the beef in the walk-in cooler is leaking on to the ground beef box.

Rick's Iron Skillet

1131 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Cloths being used in cold-hold unit to store eggs on top.

Core violations: Employees consuming food in food prep areas and warewashing area.

Stayfast, LLC / DBA Mojo's Pints

2630 E. Citizens Drive, Suites A & B, Fayetteville

Priority violations: Food employee repositioned fried food on a customer's plate with bare hand.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: A small sheet of corrugated fiberboard is lining a wire shelf storing containers of heavy cream in the walk-in refrigerator.

The Buttered Biscuit

1754 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Food employee is wearing a wristwatch while preparing food. Outside garbage receptacle lid is open.

Wagon Wheel Country Café

4080 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Priority violations: Packages of cheese in walk-in cooler not labeled with the date packages were opened. Prepared chicken in walk-in cooler with label dating 13 days prior to inspection. Bottle of degreaser not labeled with contents of container.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

April 12

El Nuevo Progreso Bakery

902-A Watson Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Water is pooling in the area around the three-compartment sink.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Fast Trax

248 W. Bowen Blvd., Goshen

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Handwashing sink basin in food preparation area is draining a little slowly. Food employee's finger ring is not a plain band.

Pancho's Mexican Restaurant

177 E. Bowen Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: An employee lacks Food Protection Manager certification.

Pattaya Thai Sushi Restaurant, LLC

1210 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Aloe drink stored in the ice used for drinks.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The food in the walk-in cooler lacks a date.

Ronda's Roadhouse

504 E. 15th St., Fayetteville

WhenPriority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Food employee is drinking from a cup that is uncovered and stored on food preparation table.

Core violations: An employee lacks Food Protection Manager certification. Food employee lacks a beard restraint. Food employee manager is wearing a finger ring that is not a plain band and a wristwatch.

April 13

10 Box Cost Plus / Harps Food Stores

1101 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Handwashing sink in meat area was full with utensils. There are canned foods dented at the seal/lid such as tomato juice, peaches, Italian green beans, corn, chili jalapenos, etc. Packaged raw mild chorizo La Chona, with "cook before eating" in label, and packaged bacon are stored above packaged sausages labeled as "fully cooked."

Noncritical violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Plastic container used for waste meat is not clean (dry food debris).

AM Donuts and Kolaches

1771 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: An employee lacks Food Protection Manager certification.

Arsaga's Coffee - UA Law Library

1045 W. Maple St., Room 231, Fayetteville

Priority violations: Breakfast sandwiches in front display case were at 47 degrees. Coco-cashew milk and hummus, which were previously frozen, did not have date-marking after they were thawed.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Damons BBQ and Biergarten

60 E. Main St., Farmington

Priority violations: The dish machine had a concentration of 0 ppm chlorine.

Priority foundation violations: Facility has quat test strips, but no chlorine test strips.

Core violations: Boxes of single-service items were being stored on the floor. The bottom shelf of one rack in the walk-in cooler is broken and allowing packaged food to rest on the floor. The posted permit expired 06/30/2022.

Fujisan Sushi

1021 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Menu for sushi bar does not have asterisks on poke or steelhead which are served raw.

Core violations: None

Girls Gone BBQ, Ltd.

2630 E. Citizens Drive, Suite 20, Fayetteville

Priority violations: Two containers of cooked sausage links are date-marked 4/6.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Marco's Pizza

3637 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee lacks hair protection. At the small prep table plastic lids of containers are broken and the door lacks repair (rubber seal). Prep table and manual can opener have food debris. Retail food permit expired 11/30/2022.

Newk's Eatery

637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 104, Fayetteville

Critical violations: One handwashing sink in food preparation area lacks paper towels. Spray bottle with chemical product does not have a label. Packaged food (bakery products, pasta salad and pimiento cheese) labels do not meet labeling requirements with list of ingredients and allergens.

Noncritical violations: No signage or written procedures for cleanup of vomit and diarrhoeal events. Prep table lacks a thermometer or it is located in a place where is not easy to read. In walk-in freezer cardboard box with packaged food is stored on the floor. Food employees lack hair and beard protection. Food employee is wearing a wristwatch (salad area). Shelves in walk-in cooler are very dirty. Retail food permit is not posted public view.

Popeye's

538 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Some tiles of floor in food preparation area are broken. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Powerhouse Seafood And Grill

112 N. University Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Bar handwash sink lacks soap.

Core violations: None

San Miguel Mexican Grill & Bar

3722 N. Front St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: A container of cooked brisket stored in the walk-in refrigerator is date marked 4/4.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The Person in Charge is not on-site.

Starbucks

297 W. Main St., Farmington

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Posted permit expired May 31,2022.

April 14

Big Sexy Food

107 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Cowboy Diner

802 Airport Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

La Chispa Del Sabor

701 N. Thompson St., Suite E, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: During the inspection it was identified that the facility does not have at least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service who has obtained certification as a Certified Food Protection Manager as now required by 2-102.12 of the Rules Pertaining to Retail Food Establishment.

Supermercado Mi Hacienda

1501 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: There are multiple foods in the walk-in cooler that are uncovered. No date-marks placed on soups in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: None

Taco Bell

408 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Priority violations: There is pooling water in multiple areas of the restaurant, bathroom, sitting area and kitchen.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

April 10 -- Central Junior High School, 2811 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale; Dollar General, 1940 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale; Slim Chickens, 2120 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Springdale Parks & Recreation - Rec Center, 1906 Cambridge St., Springdale; Susan's Restaurant, 1440 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

April 11 -- Domino's, 2181 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Harps - Food Store, 1945 Butterfield Coach Road, Springdale; Kappa Sigma Fraternity, 711 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Locals Drive Thru, 2626 E. Citizens Drive, Fayetteville; McDonald's, 4762 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

April 12 -- Pleasant Counter, LLC, 907 S. Pleasant St., Springdale; Scott Petroleum, Inc. / DBA Anderson's Gas and Propane, 1234 E. Bowen Blvd., Fayetteville

April 13 -- Compassion House, 6045 Elm Springs Road, Springdale; Family Shop, 4772 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 3, Springdale; G's Meaty Buns, LLC, 2421 N. Center St., Suite B, Elkins; Kirsty's Place Child Care, 6347 W. Wedington Drive, Suite 3, Fayetteville; Kirsty's Place West Child Care, 6363 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville; Wendy's, 4621 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

April 14 -- Arkansas Department Of Corrections - Northwest WR, 600 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Great American Cookie Company, 4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Space 1515, Fayetteville; Springdale Premiera High School, 693 White Road, Springdale