10 people arrested on various charges in Benton and Washington counties





Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

David Ogletree, 57, of 10281 Bonnabel Road in Rogers, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault and false imprisonment. Ogletree was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Jacob Ragsdale, 44, of 10281 Bonnabel Road in Rogers, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member, aggravated assault and false imprisonment. Ragsdale was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Calvin Kiser, 33, of 4070 N. Old Wire Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Kiser was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Charles Birchfield, 56, of 251 W. 19th St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Birchfield was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Rogers

Bonnie Seale, 53, of 1503 W. Olrich St. in Rogers, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Seale was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Schielson Lemaro, 23, of 1705 Lowell Road in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Lemaro was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Raul Amador, 21, of 1115 W. Cunningham Ave. in Rogers, was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Amador was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Brian Ross, of Bella Vista, was arrested Monday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Ross was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Weldon Eddings, 24, of 18656 Sunset Road in Winslow, was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering. Eddings was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Jeffery Fish, 37, of 1764 N. Leverett Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with financial identity fraud. Fish was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.



