40,000 Chevy trucks recalled

General Motors is recalling roughly 40,000 Chevrolet Silverado trucks over concerns that brake fluid could leak, raising the risk of fire, federal regulators said.

Owners should park their pickups outside and away from structures until repairs have been made, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The recall includes the Silverado 4500HD, 5500HD and 6500HD from the 2019 to 2023 model years.

GM, which notified regulators of the issue earlier this month, is unaware of any injuries or accidents related to the recall, the regulator said.

The issue is tied to the vehicle's brake pressure sensor assembly, which could allow brake fluid to leak into the brake pressure switch and cause an electrical short-circuit. That in turn could overheat the circuit, creating a fire risk whether the vehicle is being driven or parked.

Chevrolet dealers are to replace the cylinder pressure sensor and inspect the wire harness, replacing it if necessary. Any replacements should occur free of charge, the federal agency said.

The company is in the process of notifying vehicle owners by mail, but owners can also contact the company's customer service line at (800) 222-1020 and provide the recall number N222375270.