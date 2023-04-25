Arkansas officials break ground on Batesville correctional facility expansion

The Arkansas Department of Corrections on Tuesday broke ground on a $13.3 million expansion to a newly purchased correctional center in Batesville that is expected to add 128 beds to the facility’s capacity.

State officials intend to use the White River Correctional Center to hold adult male offenders faced with 90-day sanctions for parole violations. The build-out, which state officials expect to be complete in April of 2024, will allow the center to hold a total of 162 parolees, said Dina Tyler, spokeswoman for the department, in an emailed statement before the event.

The facility is expected to help reduce the rising backload of inmates awaiting state prison beds in county jails.

Last year, sheriffs from across the state told lawmakers that overcrowding jails had reached a crisis point. Along with pushing facilities beyond capacity, holding state prisoners created a safety issue for other detainees and detention staff, county officials said. Reimbursements offered by the state also weren't enough to cover the cost of holding prisoners, sheriffs said.

As part of a broader effort to reduce the backlog, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced plans to construct 3,000 new prison beds for $470 million. Joe Profiri, secretary of the state Department of Corrections, said on Tuesday the agency hopes to add nearly 1,000 beds to existing facilities within 12 months.

The Arkansas Board of Corrections, in a meeting following the ceremonial groundbreaking, approved a request from Profiri to increase the state’s capacity by roughly 500 beds by reactivating permanent beds and adding temporary beds to facilities across the state.

Currently, no offenders are held at the White River Correctional Center. In 2021, the Board of Corrections approved the acquisition of the facility that had operated as the White River Regional Juvenile Detention Center until 2019. The Department of Corrections paid $2 million to purchase the juvenile center, Tyler said in the written statement.

Along with adding beds to the facility, the construction project will include work on classroom areas and the addition of kitchen, laundry and medical facilities. Jerry Bradshaw, director of the Arkansas Division of Community Correction, said in February the renovations are needed to retrofit the facility to allow it to hold adult inmates.

When the expansion is complete, the 36,130-square-foot center will be the state Department of Corrections seventh community-based correctional facility. Only one of those facilities, the Omega Supervision Sanction Center in Malvern, is intended to hold parole violators.