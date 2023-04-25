Arkansas State Police investigating shooting involving a Mena officer

The Arkansas State Police is investigating a shooting on Saturday that involved a Mena police officer, a news release from the state police said on Monday.

27-year-old Joseph Gonzalez of Cove died after attempting to flee a Polk County deputy on Saturday near 1317 U.S. 71 South, the news release said.

A Polk County deputy attempted to arrest him because he was “wanted for outstanding warrants out of Texas,” the release said. Gonzalez tried to flee and hit the deputy with his vehicle.

Information about the nature of the warrants was not immediately released.

The release said a Mena police officer shot twice at Gonzalez’s vehicle.

Gonzalez “lost control of the vehicle” less than a mile away and was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

The deputy was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released, authorities said.

After the investigation a file will be given to the Polk County prosecuting attorney, who will determine if the use of deadly force was consistent with state law.

The identities of the Mena police officer and Polk County deputy were not immediately released.