Bit by bit, the leaks from the Discord calamity drip out. We're pretty sure the Russians, Chinese and other enemies of the nation have this stuff micro-analyzed by now, and we're sure most of them don't subscribe to this paper, so we don't think we're doing anything a la Colonel McCormick in 1942 by mentioning some of this.

The latest: According to The Washington Post, two years after President Biden pulled out of Afghanistan in the most haphazard and disorganized way, "the country has become a significant coordination site for the Islamic State as the terrorist group plans attacks across Europe and Asia, and conducts 'aspirational plotting' against the United States ... .

"Pentagon officials were aware in December of nine such plots coordinated by ISIS leaders in Afghanistan, and the number rose to 15 by February, says the assessment, which has not been disclosed previously."

Who could have seen this coming?

Besides everybody?