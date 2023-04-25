Assistant U.S. attorney general talks civil rights during multiple appearances in Little Rock

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, head of the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division, brought her listening tour to Arkansas on Monday as she visited a high school, a college and a community center in Little Rock to talk with local residents, community leaders and activists about their concerns.

On Monday afternoon, Clarke's entourage, which included Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ross, met with about two dozen people at the Willie Hinton Community Resource Center next to the Little Rock Police Department's 12th Street Station for more than an hour. Topics ranged from housing and financial discrimination, violence against people of color and members of the LGBTQ community and other marginalized groups.

Scott said he met Clarke last week at a conference in Washington, D.C., and was impressed with her commitment and drive in addressing civil rights concerns around the nation.

"We walked away blown away with her leadership and what she's already done in such a short amount of time to ensure that we put civil rights first in all things as it relates to justice and creating accountability," Scott said.

Clarke was nominated to head the Civil Rights Division in January 2021 but opposition from Republican leaders in the U.S. Senate delayed her confirmation until May 25, 2021, by a 51-48 vote that largely followed party lines. The only Republican to vote in favor of Clarke's nomination was Susan Collins of Maine. Clarke is the first Black woman to lead the Civil Rights Division.

Earlier Monday, Clarke spoke at Little Rock Central High School and toured the national historic site with Ross. She also visited Philander Smith College to meet with the school's leadership and she participated in a fireside chat with students there.

"Little Rock has a storied place in the history of civil rights," Clarke said. "It's the home of Central High School and the Little Rock Nine who integrated the school in 1957. Those nine students showed their character, conviction and courage, not only in facing down an angry mob when they first entered the school but also in the ensuing weeks and months as they faced hate-filled harassment, racial slurs and threats."

Clarke said the Little Rock Nine come up often in discussions "as we work to promote our efforts across the country to breathe life into the goals underlying Brown vs. Board of Education." She said the Civil Rights Division works to honor the sacrifices of people like the Little Rock Nine by continuing to stand up for justice in areas such as hate crimes prosecutions, investigations into police misconduct, voting rights and economic justice issues, to name a few.

Clarke said much of the work of the Justice Department comes about because of citizen involvement and she encouraged people to engage with the department by reporting civil rights violations.

"We rely on people like you to inform and guide us in that work," she said. "We rely on you to report hate crimes and police misconduct, to file claims of discrimination that can help ensure that the Justice Department is channeling its resources to where it's needed most. You all are our eyes and ears, and when we achieve reforms in a community we depend on people like you to help us sustain them."

Clarke said that in recent years, hate crimes have been on the rise, with Black people targeted most frequently.

"We have seen hate-driven violence in our streets, in our schools, in our houses of worship, in our workplaces," she said. "These attacks on people because of their race, national origin, their religion, their gender or sexual orientation are simply unacceptable and have no place in our society today."

Clarke called voting rights another critical area, saying the right to vote is "the right from which all other civil rights flow" and the central right in a democracy.

"We know this because we see the continued efforts to suppress the rights of voters of color across our country," she said. "We have brought multiple lawsuits and filed briefs supporting cases brought by private parties across the country to protect voting rights."

Clarke referenced a brief the Department of Justice filed in January 2022 supporting the private right of action brought by the Arkansas Conference of the NAACP against the Arkansas Board of Apportionment over its approval of a redistricting map that was approved with 11 majority Black districts out of 100 House districts, despite the state's percentage of Black voters comprising nearly 16% of the population. U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky tossed the lawsuit, ruling that only the U.S. attorney general is empowered to bring a lawsuit under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, a ruling that upended nearly six decades of legal precedent.

That case is being appealed to the 8th Circuit.

"Here, we are arguing to protect the private right of action ... to mount lawsuits under the Voting Rights Act of 1965," she said. "I can't emphasize enough the importance of this work. We know there are people who fought and shed blood for the right to vote for Black Americans and other people of color. This will continue to be central work in the road ahead."

After the meeting, Clarke said the Justice Department will continue to work across the country to ensure that all eligible voters have ballot access. She said a Justice Department brief filed in the lawsuit against the Board of Apportionment was clear.

"Decades of precedent make it clear there is a private right of action under the Voting Rights Act of 1965," she said. "We're continuing to track redistricting across the state and we want people to contact the Justice Department Civil Rights Division if they encounter barriers to voting. ... We are committed to using every tool in our arsenal to make sure people have access to the ballot."

After the forum, Scott said the community meetings being held across the country are important in giving people the opportunity to actively engage with the federal government.

"That's what was established here today," Scott said. "Assistant Attorney General Clarke traveled not only to Little Rock, but she's traveling across the nation to have these community meetings with the people."