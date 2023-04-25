Bengals First Round Draft Pick Prediction in 2023 NFL Draft

The Bengals have the 28th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after finishing the 2022 season with a 12-4 record and making it to the AFC Championship.

Oddsmakers expect Cincinnati to take a tight end in the first round, according to SI Sportsbook. The last time the Bengals took a tight end in the NFL Draft was 2019, when they selected Drew Sample in the second round. Sample is currently third on the depth chart behind Irv Smith, Jr., who the Bengals signed to a one-year contract in the off-season, and Devin Asiasi.

After drafting offensive players in the first round in 2021 and 2022, quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver JaMarr Chase, the Bengals selected defensive back Daxton Hill with their first-round pick in 2022.

What Player will the Bengals Pick in the First Round

Tight End +138

Cornerback +220

Offensive Lineman +300

Running Back +700

Defensive Lineman +900

Wide Receiver +3300

Safety +3300

Linebacker +3300

Quarterback +15000

Odds via SI Sportsbook

Joe Burrow has no shortage of pass-catchers with JaMarr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd returning from injury, but oddsmakers are betting this class of tight ends will be too hard to pass for the young Cincinnati team that made a Super Bowl appearance in 2021. Three tight ends- Notre Dames Michael Mayer, Georgias Darnell Washington, and Utahs Dalton Kincaid- are worthy of first-round picks, according to the Big Board.

In a recent mock draft, Washington lands in Cincinnati filling the vacancy left by Hayden Hurst who left in free agency to sign with the Panthers. Washington is a massive tight end who can block and also averaged 17.2 yards per catch during his college career.

Other needs for the Bengals include an Offensive Lineman (+300) and Running Back (+700) according to the list of team needs.

The seven-to-one payout for running back is intriguing with the loss of Samaje Perine to the Broncos in the off-season and questions around Joe Mixons legal situation. Bettors who back the Bengals to take a running back with their first-round selection could see a nice payday if Cincinnati trades up to grab Bijan Robinson, arguably the only running back in this class worthy of a first-round pick.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.