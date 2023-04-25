Bentonville School District principal died over weekend

BENTONVILLE -- A Bentonville school principal died unexpectedly from natural causes over the weekend, the School District announced Monday.

"It's with profound sadness we share the passing of Elm Tree Elementary Principal Amy Simpson," the district posted on its website.

"Amy was so much fun and loved to laugh. She adored her friends and her precious students. More than anything, Amy loved her beautiful family. She is survived by her husband of nearly 30 years, Stan, and their three children, Madison, Makenzie, Mason, and her beloved family dog, Wrigley," the post stated.

Simpson had been principal at Elm Tree Elementary since 2015.