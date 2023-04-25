Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com or use our newsroom email pbcnews@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Underway

Letters to the Editor Deadline

Note from the editor: Letters to the editor regarding the extension of the Go Forward Pine Bluff sales tax or the Go Forward-sponsored sales tax increase for public safety will be accepted through noon May 5. Please include your name, address and phone number. (We only publish names and city of residence.) Please email letters to pbcnews@pbcommercial.com.

Tuesday, April 25

A&P to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission meeting will be held Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the office of the commission, 623 S. Main St., at The ARTSpace. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121.

Wednesday, April 26

1st Trinity to hold giveaway

The CityServe Gift Outreach Ministry will give away items from 10 a.m. to noon April 26 at First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St. Items will be available on a first-come-first serve basis. Merchandise will include household items along with lawn equipment and other small appliances, according to a news release.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to Sandra Hope at shope@adgnewsroom.com or shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Beginning Wednesday, April 26

Work to close part of Ohio Street

Highway 190 (Ohio Street) will be temporarily closed at Pine Bluff to begin construction on a new bridge between Harding Avenue and East Sixth Avenue. Weather permitting, Mobley Contractors will begin work April 26 to replace an existing bridge and to widen Highway 190. Work is expected to be complete by late summer. Motorists should follow detour signs for the best route around the project. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.

Thursday, April 27

UAM to host tree dedication

The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host a tree dedication and educational program in observance of Arbor Day. The program will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Centennial Clock Tower on the Monticello campus, according to a news release. Speakers will include Kristine Kimbro of the Forestry Division of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.

UAM presents economic impact study

Chancellor Peggy Doss of the University of Arkansas at Monticello invites the public to hear results from a UAM economic impact study at 3:30 p.m. April 27. Matthew Pelkki, professor of Forestry and George H. Clippert Chair of Forestry at UAM, will present the findings of the study in the UAM Fine Arts Center. The study measures the economic impact of UAM at regional and statewide levels. The presentation will be livestreamed on the university's YouTube channel. The link will be accessible from the university's https://www.uamont.edu/ on April 27, according to a news release.

Go Forward sets meeting

Go Forward Pine Bluff will host another community meeting to give details on the May 9 election for two tax proposals. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. April 27 at New St. Hurricane Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St. This is one of eight meetings to discuss details of the special election. The ballot will include proposals promoted by Go Forward Pine Bluff: a three-eighths-cent sales tax for public safety and an extension of a five-eighths-cent tax that passed in 2017 primarily for projects for Go Forward.

VA plans virtual claims clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. April 27. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. April 26, according to a news release. During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. The staff is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one. The Little Rock VA Regional Office also operates a Satellite Office at the John L. McClellan VA Medical Center in Room 1C-151B. It is open Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to noon, and Thursdays, noon to 4 p.m.

Arts & Science Center sets Volunteer Night

Patrons are invited to join the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas as it honors the hard work and commitment of its volunteers during an awards ceremony at 6 p.m. April 27, on the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater stage at ASC's home building, 701 S. Main St. Drinks and light hors d'oeuvres will be served during this free event. The public is invited to attend.

Friday, April 28

Arbor Day Celebration set

The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office and the Southeast Arkansas Stormwater Education Program invites the public to the city of Pine Bluff Arbor Day Celebration. The event will be held at 9:30 a.m. April 28 in the gymnasium at Broadmoor Elementary School, 1106 S. Wisconsin St. The program will recognize the city for 10 consecutive years of participation in the Tree City USA program. The students have been learning about trees and will highlight their knowledge on posters, according to a news release. Details: County Extension Agent Kevin Harris at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office, (870) 534-1033 or klharris@uada.edu.

Beginners Jewelry Workshop set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host a beginners jewelry workshop, focused on creating beaded bracelets, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. April 28 at The ARTSpace on Main. Jeweler Mary Pat Tate will teach the craftsmanship in beaded bracelets. Tate will teach two different ways to make bracelets using the connector loop. Students will make two handmade bracelets to take home and gain the skills to make many more. The cost is $20 for ASC members and $25 for nonmembers. Participants must be 16 years or older. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes or call (870) 536-3375. For more information, contact Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org.

Beginning Friday, April 28

Encounter Womens' Conference set

Host Gail Stith invites the community to the Encounter Womens' Conference at Breath of Life Church, 1313 S. Pine St. On April 28, the conference begins at 6 p.m. with prayer led by Saint Mary Harris of Pine Bluff. Service starts at at 6:30 p.m. with guest speaker Louise J. Lyas and guest psalmist Carolyn Traylor. Other guests include Vernola Armour of Oklahoma City, Okla.; Eleanor Philpher of Louisville, Ky.; Mary Braxton of Pine Bluff; and Deitra Boyd of Fort Worth, Texas. On April 29, prayer begins at 9 a.m. and workshops begin at 9:30 a.m. The guest speaker will be Brenda Jefferson. Other guests include Barbara Deloney, Monica Anderson, Aretha Fulcher, and Valerie Raspberry.

Saturday, April 29

Concert to benefit children with cancer

Southeast Arkansas Concert Association will host Share the Love, an outdoor concert at the Monticello Park, from 4-7 p.m. Performers will be Josie Hargis and Fortunate Sons + One. Proceeds will benefit three children in Southeast Arkansas battling cancer, according to a news release. Local artists volunteered their time and talents to give back to the community in hopes of raising money to help fund any financial burdens for the three children, according to the release. Admission is $10 and the event will include food trucks, auction, and music.

Health Literacy Fair set at Altheimer

Residents are invited to the Community Health Literacy Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29 at the Altheimer Public Library, 222 S. Edline, at Altheimer. There will be giveaways, free snacks and a chance to receive a $25 gift card. Activities will focus on covid-19 health information, nutrition, mental and physical health and health education. Flu shots and covid vaccinations will also be available, according to a news release. Vendors will include Exodus Life, Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc., and Project LIVE (Lifesaving Information and Vaccination Education). Details: Project LIVE's Project Director Keely Easter, (870) 534-2782.

City sets walking challenge

The city of Pine Bluff will host the Step into Spring Walking Challenge from 10 am to noon April 29. All ages are welcome, according to a news release. The city's Advancing Health Literacy Program will hold the challenge at the Saracen Walking Trail, starting at the Saracen Landing entrance. Participants will be awarded medals for completion of the following: Gold -- The 3.6 mile trail within 30 minutes; Silver -- The 3.6 mile trail; Bronze -- 1.8 miles of the trail. Details: (870) 730-2004.

VFW Auxiliary sets headstone cleaning

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 4455 will host a headstone cleaning in the Veterans' Section of Graceland Cemetery from 9 a.m. to noon April 29, according to a news release. Participants will include members from area Boy Scouts of America troops and Jefferson County 4-H students. Anyone interested in participating should call (870) 692-1951.

Beginning Saturday, April 29

Carpe' Diem reopening

Carpe' Diem women's boutique at White Hall is reopening under new owners Matt and Laura Golden, according to a news release. Located at Dogwood Village, 7106 Dollarway Road, Suite 120, the business will hold a grand reopening April 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature giveaways as well as refreshments. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. May 1 with the White Hall Chamber of Commerce.

Sunday, April 30

PB Live to spotlight talent, jobs, youth programs

At 5 p.m. April 30, the city of Pine Bluff will host the second exhibition of Pine Bluff Live on Sunday Five. It will be held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The public is invited to attend for an evening of performances by local talent, according to a news release. Local employers and summer camp organizers will also have booths available. Individuals are welcome to visit booths to find local job opportunities for all ages and summer programs for children and teens. Employers and organizations who are interested in setting up a booth should contact the mayor's office at (870) 730-2004.

Word of Faith hosts family service

Word of Faith Full Gospel Baptist Church, 1108 S. Poplar St., invites the community to the Family and Friends Day on April 30. Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. and worship at 10:45 a.m. The speaker will be the pastor, Henry Land Jr.

Through Monday, May 1

Superintendents' scholarships available

The Anthony, Gathen, Rainey and Tolbert Scholarship applications are available. The deadline to apply is May 1, according to a news release. The scholarship was created by former school district superintendents Frank Anthony – Pine Bluff; Thomas Gathen – Dollarway; David Rainey --Dumas; and Andrew Tolbert -- Warren. The $1,000 scholarship, to be given at each school district, was developed to assist students from low-income families in going to college. The student must be a graduating senior, have a minimum grade point average of 2.50, and provide a letter detailing what makes them deserve this honor and their career education choice. Applications are at the high school counselor's offices of each school district.

Beginning Tuesday, May 2

Early voting underway

Early voting will be held May 2-8 at the Jefferson County Courthouse for a special election. The ballot will include proposals promoted by Go Forward Pine Bluff: a three-eighths-cent sales tax for public safety and an extension of a five-eighths-cent tax that passed in 2017 primarily for projects for Go Forward. Early voting will be held weekdays May 2-8 (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.) May 2 is the last day to receive applications for absentee voting by mail, fax, or email. The Jefferson County Clerk's Office has absentee ballot applications available to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. if people want to vote by mail. Voters may also visit the website at www.jeffersoncountyar.gov/elections-voter-registration to download an application or for details. On May 9, election day, from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., voters will vote at their polling locations. Details: County Clerk's office, (870) 541-5322.

Thursday, May 4

Chamber plans Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will present Business Expo 2023 on May 4. The Business Expo Breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. in the banquet hall and the breakfast program will be held from 8-9 a.m. The Expo Breakfast speaker will be Carlton Saffa, chief market officer of Saracen Casino Resort. Breakfast tickets are $25 each or $300 for a table of eight. The Business Expo Trade Show starts with the VIP Hour from 9-10 a.m. and opens to general public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Business Expo Committee selected a casino theme for this year's event with the slogan, 'We're Betting on the Bluff!'" according to the Chamber newsletter. The Chamber is accepting booth reservations for Business Expo 2023 and encourages participants to come up with a casino-style game for their booth. Businesses interested in being in trade show may obtain booth space for $250 for Chamber members and $360 for non-members. Details: (870) 535-0110 or email Jennifer Kline, Chamber director, at Jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Chamber invites non-profits to exhibit at expo

The Pine Bluff Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for non-profits to exhibit free in the Community Spotlight at Business Expo 2023 on May 4 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Community Spotlight will be in the West Concourse near the main entrance of the arena. The Chamber is offering this space free to Jefferson County non-profit, community, and human service agencies. Space is limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis with special consideration given to Chamber members, according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: Jennifer Kline, Chamber director, at (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Friday, May 5

JRMC golf tourney set

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will host its third annual golf tournament May 5 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. To register or for sponsorship details, contact Laura Beth Shaner at (870) 541-7210 or shaner1@jrmc.org.

Saturday, May 6

Brunson sets first ward event

First Ward Council Member LaTisha Brunson invites residents to a Friends of the First Ward event at 6 p.m. May 6 at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. "It will be my official welcome and I will be highlighting small businesses in my ward," Brunson said in a news release on Stuff In The Bluff.com. The attire is socially after 5. Food will be provided by Ward 1 restaurants. Participants are asked to RSVP by April 21 through email to brunsonward1@gmail.com.

VFW's National Day of Service set

The Veterans of Foreign Wars National Day of Service will be held for all veterans from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6 at the Elga Lee Roberts Jefferson County Veterans Service Center, 114 S. State St. The celebration will be presented by the Pine Bluff Post 4455 VFW & VFW Auxiliary in partnership with the veteran service center and Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs will assist, according to a news release. Speakers will be Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington and Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson. There will be a special Vietnam Veterans Certificate Recognition by retired U.S. Army Col. Nathaniel Todd, former Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs. There will be service related vendors for the veterans, food trucks, health screenings, patriotic dances and other events. The community is invited to attend. For booth information or details, contact Theresa Orso, president of the VFW Auxiliary, Post 4455, at (870) 692-1951.

Beignning Saturday, May 6

Blues concert series gets 2nd season

The "Blues By Budweiser" concert series will be back for a second season. In collaboration with MK Distributors and RJ's Grill & Bar, Port City Blues Society will again host live blues concerts the first Saturday of the month at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted free. It's a $5 cover charge for non-members. The 2023-2024 concerts include: May 6 -- John Horton Band; June 3 -- Kent Burnside Band; July 8 -- Big Al and the Heavyweights; Aug. 5 -- Fonky Donkey; Sept. 2 -- Robert Kimbrough Sr. Bluesconnection; Oct. 7 -- Garry Burnside Band; Nov. 4 -- Big "A" and the Allstars Blues Band; Dec. 2 -- Johnie B and Queen Iretta Sanders Blues Review; Jan. 6, 2024 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; and Feb. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band. Details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Monday, May 8

H to induct Sports Hall of Famers

The White Hall Sports Hall of Fame banquet is set for May 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the White Hall James "Jitters" Morgan Community Center. Inductees for 2023 include: Distinguished Service Inductees: Doug Dorris and Dottie Vereen-Strahan; and Outstanding Athletes: Yvonne Neal, and Marc Stringer (posthumously.) Two outstanding seniors will be recognized and both will receive a $1,000 scholarship, according to a news release. The outstanding Senior Boys and Girls athletes will also be recognized. Anyone wishing to give to the scholarship fund may send donations to: Corey Jones, President, 119 Mountain Valley Drive, Maumelle AR,72113. Tickets to the banquet are $20 each and available from any committee member or in the WHHS principal's office.

Through Friday, May 12

UAPB panel seeks nominees for Hall of Fame

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association is accepting nominations for the 2023 Hall of Fame Class. The association is celebrating the 14th year of inducting honorees into the UAPB/AM&N Alumni Association Hall of Fame in the following fields: arts/visual, entertainment/media, athletics, business/industry, agriculture/fisheries/human sciences, community service, education, faith/theology, government/law, medicine/medical, military, science/technology, and lifetime achievement/posthumous. All entries must be received on or before May 12. Download the 2023 Hall of Fame Nomination Form at https://files.constantcontact.com/b3f1149a701/04dea6b3-9da6-4b44-8e7e-f07f035c1bce.pdf.

Through Monday, May 15

SBA disaster loans available

Small nonfarm businesses in 75 Arkansas counties are now eligible to apply for low‑interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The deadline to apply is May 15, 2023, according to a news release. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by excessive heat and drought that began on May 30. Details: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Beginning Wednesday, May 17

Nutrition education conference set

The virtual 1890s Multi-State Community Nutrition Education Conference is set for May 17-18, according to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The event will be jointly hosted by UAPB, Tennessee State University, Alabama A&M University, and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. the purpose of the conference is to pool resources related to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education (SNAP-Ed) and Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) at the four 1890 land-grant universities. The overall mission is to build nutrition security and partnerships in communities. To register, visit www.multi-state-conference.com.

Thursday, May 18

Christian Women's luncheon set

The Christian Women's Connection invites the community to its luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 18, 2023 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The speakers will be Beth and Hal Walker of Bella Vista, who will discuss "Second Time Around," according to a news release. Jill Corbitt, a registered dental hygienist, will also make a special presentation on "A Day In The Life of A Dental Assistant." The luncheon cost is $21, which includes the meal, tax, and gratuity. For reservations or cancellations, call Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302. All reservations must be made three days in advance. Participants will be charged for reservations that aren't kept.

Saturday, May 20Center provides lunch, blessing bagsLula Mae's Day Center Inc. will host a free to-go lunch and blessing bags outreach at Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20. Lula Mae's mission is to serve as a resource to support families and communities with the knowledge, tools, and strategies to sustain a quality, self-sufficient lifestyle while becoming positive contributors to their community and society, according to a news release. Shaneka Hamilton is Lula Mae's executive director. Details: www.lulamaedaycenter.org.

Sunday, May 21

Grapevine Cemetery event set

The annual meeting for the Grapevine Cemetery Memorial is scheduled at Sardis Baptist Church following the worship service at 11 a.m. May 21. After the memorial, there will be a potluck fellowship meal and time to visit. Grave decorations will be held before service, according to a news release. "We encourage anyone connected to the Grapevine Cemetery to come join in the celebration," a spokesman said. The Grapevine Cemetery Association is a registered tax-exempt organization, and donations are tax deductible. If donors are unable to attend and wish to contribute to the upkeep of the cemetery, they may send contributions to: Grapevine Cemetery/Treasurer, 9310 Grant 14, Pine Bluff, AR, 71603.

Through Thursday, May 25

Opening Reception set for "A Cast of Blues"

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host "A Cast of Blues" exhibition on view through May 25. The exhibition highlights the rich musical heritage in the Delta. "A Cast of Blues" features 15 resin-cast masks of blues legends by Sharon McConnell-Dickerson and 15 color photographs of performers and of juke joints by Ken Murphy. McConnell-Dickerson, who is visually impaired, set out to discover the face behind the music she loves. Her work "captures the flesh, muscle, bone, hair and subtle expressions of emotion," according to a news release.

Through Wednesday, May 31

Century Farm applications available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2023 Arkansas Century Farm Program. This program recognizes Arkansas families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years, according to a news release. Applications are available at agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-services/arkansas-century-farm-program/. There is no cost to apply. The deadline is May 31. Details: Beth Moore, (501) 539-4027 or beth.moore@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Through Thursday, June 1

ASC accepts entries for Rosenzweig exhibit

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is accepting entries for the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition. The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. June 1. The exhibition is open to artists 18 years or older who reside in Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee or Texas, according to a news release. The Rosenzweig exhibition opens July 20 with a free, public reception from 5-7 p.m. and an awards presentation at 6 p.m. The works will be on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Oct. 14. Visit asc701.org/rosenzweig for the submission guidelines and entry portal. The cost is $25 per entry, with a maximum of five entries accepted per artist. Details: Visitor Relations Coordinator Matthew Howard at mhoward@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Saturday, June 3

Summit to address mental health, suicide

A Mental Health Wellness and Suicide Prevention Summit will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3 at Southeast Arkansas College in the McGeorge Building, 1900 S. Hazel St. The free summit is for ages 8 to adult and hosted by the D'Andre Seals Suicide Prevention Outreach Project, according to a news relase. The age groups, presenters and topics will include: AGES 8 TO 12 -- Dr. Nicole Baughnight Boles; "What is Mental Illness and How Do You Handle Stress?" AGES 13 TO 18 -- Dr. Karma Mays; "How to Recognize Symptoms and What Signs to Look For." AGES 19 TO 30 -- Janie Cotton; "Trauma Informed Care." AGES 31 AND UP -- Panelists: Dr. Stephen Broughton, Mary Meacham and Bessie Lancelin; "Stigma, Anxiety, Depression and our Toolbox."

Sunday, June 11

New Community hosts Women's Day

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will present its annual Women's Day on June 11. At 11 a.m., the featured speaker will be Janice Lockett, first lady of New Community. At 3 p.m., the keynote speaker will be Willie Ann Martin, a missionary at New Community. The guest choir director will be Donna Williams Huskey and the worship leader will be Dee Clay.

Through Thursday, June 15

Grants available for public school educators

Arkansas public school employees are invited to apply for the 2023-24 Arkansas Retired Teachers Association grants, according to a news release. The Parsons-Burnett Grants are for current certified educators to further their education and the Mitchell-Fair Grants are for current classified employees who are pursuing teacher licensure. The grants are funded by contributions from members ARTA, a professional organization of Arkansas's public education retirees. Grant applications must be submitted online by June 15. For the details and the application link, visit www.artanow.com.

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.