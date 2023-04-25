Center kicks off ’23 camp program

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas has launched a new campaign to help more families attend the museum's 2023 summer camps.

ASC is offering seven week to two week long summer camps in art, theater, poetry, cooking, and robotics, for ages 7-17.

ASC's new Adopt A Camper drive seeks the community's assistance in providing more scholarships for youth programs.

The first camps kick off June 5. In addition to summer camps, scholarships will also be offered for a variety of special summer workshops on the ARTx3 campus.

Based on a family's income, the museum offers both partial and full scholarships to help families cover the cost of the camps. In 2022, ASC awarded 23 scholarships. For 2023, the center's goal is to double the number of awarded scholarships for summer camps and workshops.

"Scholarships allow students to participate in our enriching activities no matter their situation," said ASC Executive Director Rachel Miller. "As a 'museum without walls,' it is important to us to remove as many barriers as we can in order to bring the museum to every camper."

During the Adopt A Camper drive, a donation of $75 supports one camper; $150 supports two campers; and $225 supports three campers. However, donations in any amount are accepted. Contributions are tax deductible.

Donations may be made at asc701.org/donate. They are also accepted in person during business hours (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays) at ASC's home building, 701 S. Main St.; via phone (credit and debit cards only) at (870) 536-3375, or by mailing a check to The Arts & Science Center, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff, AR 71601.

"Summer camps are a special time at the museum; a time when students have the opportunity to really dive deep into their area of interest or find a new one," Miller said. "At the Arts & Science Center, we strive to provide plenty of opportunities for our community to have access to these activities."

For more information about the Adopt A Camper program, contact Morgun Henson at mhenson@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375. More information about ASC's summer camps and scholarships is available at asc701.org/summer-camps.