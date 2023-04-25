Chargers 2023 NFL Draft First-Round Predictions

The Los Angeles Chargers have the 21st overall selection in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The team has had a quiet offseason, adding LB Eric Kendricks and losing WR DeAndre Carter to the Las Vegas Raiders. The biggest headline is that Austin Ekeler has requested a trade, though he remains under contract in 2023.

The Bolts could go in a few different directions in the first round, though the folks at SI Sportsbook believe the best bet is at wide receiver (+125). As you might expect, wideout is also among the list of the teams first-round needs at Sports Illustrated. Every position is at plus money, with tight end at +200 and defensive lineman +275.

2023 NFL Draft Odds:

What Position Will the Chargers Select in the First Round?

Wide Receiver +125

Tight End +200

Defensive Lineman +275

Running Back +900

Offensive Lineman +2000

Cornerback +2500

Safety +2500

Linebacker +2500

Quarterback: +10000

Odds via SI Sportsbook

Boston College receiver Zay Flowers Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

L.A.s best options at wide receiver include Jordan Addison from USC, Zay Flowers from Boston College and TCUs Quentin Johnston. This assumes the top wideout in the class, Jaxon Smith-Njigba out of Ohio State, is off the board by 21. According to Sports Illustrateds Top 100 big board, the best tight ends (+200) are Notre Dames Michael Mayer, Dalton Kincaid out of Utah and Oregon States Luke Musgrave.

For those who want to take a chance on a long shot, running back could be it. While the team has Ekeler under contract, he is a free agent in 2024. Also, any trade that occurs could create a huge need in their backfield. As a result, that could push the Chargers to draft Texas Bijan Robinson. At +900, that would be quite the payoff. The problem, is that Robinson still being on the board at that later stage of the draft (No. 21) could be unlikely. He has been mocked as late as No. 27, however. In Connor Orrs most recent mock draft, he has the Chargers drafting Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.