UAPB founder's grave on national register

Joseph Carter Corbin, the founder of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, has been honored by the National Register of Historic Places. His gravesite in Cook County, Ill., was recently placed on the national list, according to the register.

His name was nominated by author Gladys Turner Finney, according to a news release.

"Professor Joseph Carter Corbin 's story continues 150 years in the making. From Ohio Conductor on the Underground Railroad to Arkansas Reconstruction Era Superintendent of Public Instruction and founder of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and now Illinois Grave Site at Forest Home Cemetery, Forest Park, designated as a National Historic Place, April 17, 2023, by the U.S. National Park Service," Finney said.

Finney is also encouraging donors to make financial contributions toward a scholarship.

"For the Professor Joseph Carter Corbin Day Sesquicentennial Event, Sept. 27, 2023, please make a donation to the Professor Joseph Carter Corbin Memorial Scholarship for math and science majors at UAPB," she said.

Contributions may be given online at www.uapb.edu/give (Go to Other and write in the name) or donations may be given by mail to: UAPB Foundation Fund, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, 1200 North University Drive #4985, Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601.

UAM to host tree dedication

The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host a tree dedication and educational program in observance of Arbor Day. The program will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Centennial Clock Tower on the Monticello campus, according to a news release.

UAM Chancellor Peggy Doss will address UAM's commitment to Tree Campus USA. Kristine Kimbro of the Forestry Division of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture will discuss the urban tree grant program available through the division. Dean Michael Blazier of the UAM College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources will discuss the value of urban trees for communities.

During the tree planting, Blazier, Harold Fisher of the Forestry Division and students enrolled in the UAM silviculture class will demonstrate how to select a tree species and site, how to score tree roots and how to plant, mulch and stake a tree. Fisher will also cover post-planting tree care, such as watering, pruning and fertilization.

Refreshments will be served during the program, and interested parties are invited to join the UAM silviculture class after the ceremony to add mulch to additional trees on campus.

UAM has achieved recognition as a Tree Campus Higher Education institution since 2012. The Arbor Day Foundation recognizes colleges and universities that promote healthy trees and engage students and staff in the spirit of conservation. Details: UAM College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources, (870) 460-1052.

Area Agency plans menu

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

May 1 -- BBQ on a bun, baked beans, cole slaw, hot applesauce, and milk.

May 2 -- Chicken and dumplings, carrots, green peas, 5-cup salad, and milk.

May 3 -- Baked ham, holiday sweet potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, fruited Jell-o, and milk.

May 4 -- Chopped steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, bread, fruit, and milk.

May 5 -- Broccoli and cheese soup, stampede biscuit with ham, spring mix salad, apricots, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.