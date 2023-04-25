Construction of cold storage facility begins in Springdale

Cypress Cold Storage has begun construction on a cold storage facility in Springdale.

The 207,285-square-foot storage facility will include more than 170,000 square feet of temperature-controlled space, including a blast freezer and convertible freezers capable of meeting various temperature requirements, the company said in a release Monday. The project, at 1440 Angell Drive, is expected to be completed by the spring of 2024.

The facility will be made of an insulated metal panel exterior and will include 21 loading dock positions, an ammonia refrigeration system and an 8,450-square-foot office.

"This state-of-the-art facility hits the sweet spot for Arkansas. It creates new warehouse capacity for the food and beverage industry while bringing 50 jobs to an area that is a proven leader in distribution and transportation," Clint O'Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, said in a statement.

ARCO National Construction is providing design-build services for the project, according to a release.

Cypress Cold Storage, LLC, was established in 2019 with the acquisition of two facilities in North Little Rock and Maumelle. The company expanded its Maumelle facility in 2021.